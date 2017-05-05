Amphitheater 2017

Shows
|DATE
|PERFORMERS
|SPONSORED BY
|06/29
|Desperado – Eagles Tribute
|Risher Mortuary
|07/06
|Garratt Wilkin & the Parrotheads – Jimmy Buffet Tribute
|Charles Briskey Real Estate
|07/13
|Kenny Metcalf – Elton John Tribute
|Superwire – Spectrum Communications
|07/20
|The Bird Dogs – The Everly Brothers Tribute
|PRI – Pharmacology Research Institute
|07/27
|Rumours – Fleetwood Mac Tribute
|AppleCare Medical Group
|08/03
|The Garth Guy Dean Simmons – Garth Brooks Tribute
|AppleCare Medical Group
Calmet Services
|08/10
|Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees Tribute
|PRI – Pharmacology Research Institute
Zounds Hearing
Humana MarketPoint
|08/17
|The Temptations Revue
|Miracle Ear
Monarch Healthcare
|08/24
|Gregory Wolfe – Rod Stewart Tribute
|Humana – Linda Kadlac
|08/31
|Dec ’63 – Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Tribute
|Alamitos IPA
|09/07
|Jay White – Neil (America’s) Diamond Tribute
|Monarch Healthcare
|09/14
|The Highwaymen Live – Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, & Waylon Jennings Tribute
|Monarch Healthcare
* Shows start at 8:00pm (7:30pm in September).
* The audience is not permitted to enter the Amphitheater until the completion of set performer’s sound check.
* Residents must present Leisure World IDs to enter Amphitheater.
Movies
Movies 1
Movies 2
The second season of open-air movie nights at the Amphitheater starts in July. Six new movies will be shown on the gigantic screen at dusk through August. Bring friends and family, and sit back and enjoy free movies in your own back yard.
|DATE
|PERFORMERS
|SPONSORED BY
|07/07
|Magnificent 7
|PRI – Pharmacology Research Institute
|07/21
|Sully
|Jay’s Hearing
|08/01
|Home of Peculiar Children
|Superwire – Spectrum Communications
|08/11
|Jack Reacher
|Katella Senior Living / Alamitos West
|08/18
|Queen of Katwe
|08/25
|Deep Water Horizon
|PRI – Pharmacology Research Institute