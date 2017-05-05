Amphitheater 2017

Shows

 

DATE PERFORMERS SPONSORED BY
06/29 Desperado – Eagles Tribute Risher Mortuary
07/06 Garratt Wilkin & the Parrotheads – Jimmy Buffet Tribute Charles Briskey Real Estate
07/13 Kenny Metcalf – Elton John Tribute Superwire – Spectrum Communications
07/20 The Bird Dogs – The Everly Brothers Tribute PRI – Pharmacology Research Institute
07/27 Rumours – Fleetwood Mac Tribute AppleCare Medical Group
08/03 The Garth Guy Dean Simmons – Garth Brooks Tribute AppleCare Medical Group
Calmet Services
08/10 Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees Tribute PRI – Pharmacology Research Institute
Zounds Hearing
Humana MarketPoint
08/17 The Temptations Revue Miracle Ear
Monarch Healthcare
08/24 Gregory Wolfe – Rod Stewart Tribute Humana – Linda Kadlac
08/31 Dec ’63 – Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Tribute Alamitos IPA
09/07 Jay White – Neil (America’s) Diamond Tribute Monarch Healthcare
09/14 The Highwaymen Live – Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, & Waylon Jennings Tribute Monarch Healthcare

* Shows start at 8:00pm (7:30pm in September).
* The audience is not permitted to enter the Amphitheater until the completion of set performer’s sound check.
* Residents must present Leisure World IDs to enter Amphitheater.

Movies

The second season of open-air movie nights at the Amphitheater starts in July.  Six new movies will be shown on the gigantic screen at dusk through August.  Bring friends and family, and sit back and enjoy free movies in your own back yard.

DATE PERFORMERS SPONSORED BY
07/07 Magnificent 7 PRI – Pharmacology Research Institute
07/21 Sully Jay’s Hearing
08/01 Home of Peculiar Children Superwire – Spectrum Communications
08/11 Jack Reacher Katella Senior Living / Alamitos West
08/18 Queen of Katwe
08/25 Deep Water Horizon PRI – Pharmacology Research Institute