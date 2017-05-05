Amphitheater 2017

Shows

DATE PERFORMERS SPONSORED BY 06/29 Desperado – Eagles Tribute Risher Mortuary 07/06 Garratt Wilkin & the Parrotheads – Jimmy Buffet Tribute Charles Briskey Real Estate 07/13 Kenny Metcalf – Elton John Tribute Superwire – Spectrum Communications 07/20 The Bird Dogs – The Everly Brothers Tribute PRI – Pharmacology Research Institute 07/27 Rumours – Fleetwood Mac Tribute AppleCare Medical Group 08/03 The Garth Guy Dean Simmons – Garth Brooks Tribute AppleCare Medical Group

Calmet Services 08/10 Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees Tribute PRI – Pharmacology Research Institute

Zounds Hearing

Humana MarketPoint 08/17 The Temptations Revue Miracle Ear

Monarch Healthcare 08/24 Gregory Wolfe – Rod Stewart Tribute Humana – Linda Kadlac 08/31 Dec ’63 – Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Tribute Alamitos IPA 09/07 Jay White – Neil (America’s) Diamond Tribute Monarch Healthcare 09/14 The Highwaymen Live – Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, & Waylon Jennings Tribute Monarch Healthcare

* Shows start at 8:00pm (7:30pm in September).

* The audience is not permitted to enter the Amphitheater until the completion of set performer’s sound check.

* Residents must present Leisure World IDs to enter Amphitheater.



Movies

Movies 1 Movies 2

The second season of open-air movie nights at the Amphitheater starts in July. Six new movies will be shown on the gigantic screen at dusk through August. Bring friends and family, and sit back and enjoy free movies in your own back yard.