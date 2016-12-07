Golden Age Foundation Donor Wall Project

The Golden Age Foundation is sponsoring a new fund raising project to support the construction of a picnic area adjacent to the Multi-Use Courts that will be constructed in 2017 near Clubhouse 2. Personalized wall tiles and walkway bricks that will be mounted and or installed behind the Amphitheater are now available for sale. There are a limited number of tiles and bricks available. For more information, visit our website at www.goldenagefdn.org or contact Lynn Baidack ( lbaidack50@gmail.com – 562-296-5342). The tiles and bricks make wonderful gifts and a unique way to leave a legacy in the community.