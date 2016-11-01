Grab ‘n’ Go – May 2020

Grab‘n’Go Schedule

for week of May 4-10

Monday:

Viking Dog Truck – Gourmet hot dogs, brats and loaded tots – preorders accepted

https://squareup.com/store/thevikingtruck

Tuesday:

Taco Tuesday –Mexican favorites plus hot dogs, burgers, & fries – cash/cards – 5 PM to 7 PM (no preorders)

Wednesday:

Gourmet Renee – American cuisine, homemade soups & desserts – can now preorder by phone (323) 833-1213

Thursday Lunch:

Hof’s Hut – Lunch & dinner Selections 11AM to 1 PM; can preorder online or buy onsite

https://app.onedine.com/s/PMA7J4N

Thursday Dinner:

Domino’s Pizza – Call ahead for special orders; wings & salads, too

(562) 493-2212

Friday:

Koffel’s Food Service – Special Friday menus weekly-cash/cards – 5 PM to 7 PM

Saturday Lunch:

Domino’s Pizza – Call ahead for special orders; wings & salads, too – noon till 2:00 PM (562) 493-2212

Saturday Dinner:

Naples Rib Co. -BBQ, salads, sandwiches – must order ahead online

www.Ribcompany.com/LW

4 PM to 6 PM or (562) 439-RIBS

Sunday:

Koffel’s Food Service – Special Sunday menus weekly; cash only

Location: Clubhouse 6 Parking lot

All Grab ‘n’ Go events will take place, rain or shine.

If it rains, we will open Clubhouse 6.

Please honor social distancing and wear a mask.

Questions or feedback, Call (562) 431-6586 ext. 398

On call bus service available from 4:30 p.m. on; Regular service before 4:30 p.m. Weekends on-call any time

Call 562-431-6586 ext. 379

Watch for LW Live! alerts for daily menus

Sign up for LW Live at