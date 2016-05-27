GRF 2016 Annual Report

“The governing year, 2015-2016, has been a very good year for the Golden Rain Foundation (GRF)! It was a pleasure and a privilege to serve as the Foundation President and to work, listen, discuss issues and laugh with my fellow board members as we worked together to make Leisure World an even better place to live and play for our nine thousand residents. It is humbling to realize how many hours were put into planning and implementing the many projects and day to day operation of our community from this group of Board members. Without these dedicated volunteers and their hundreds of hours of work, our monthly assessments would increase tens of dollars. A heartfelt thank you goes to ever one for their devotion and dedication.”

– Ronde Winkler, GRF President

