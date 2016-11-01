GRF Settles Wage Lawsuit – May 5th update

Last week’s announcement that the Golden Rain Foundation settled a lawsuit regarding complicated employee meal and rest-break wage regulations for $550,000 generated several inquiries from our community that, as promised, we are answering today.

As a reminder, our settlement eliminates a potentially costly and uncertain legal fight and removes financial uncertainty for future budgeting. GRF admitted no wrong-doing in conjunction with the settlement that will be paid from our capital budget and will have NO impact on shareholder and member fees or existing projects.

