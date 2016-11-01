GRF Settles Wage Lawsuit

by

The Golden Rain Foundation has settled a lawsuit that aligns with complicated employee meal and rest-break wage regulations. This settlement eliminates a potentially costly and uncertain legal fight and removes financial uncertainty for future budgeting.

The $550,000 settlement will be paid from our capital budget and will have NO impact on shareholder and member fees or existing projects. Let me restate that this settlement will have NO impact on shareholder and member fees.

Click here to read more details.