The ID Card Replacement Project, originally scheduled for May 8–May 13, has been rescheduled to July 10–July 15. The Mutual schedule is shown below. New ID cards will be issued in Clubhouse Six between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. that week.

Monday, July 10: Mutuals 2, 10, 16 and 17

Tuesday, July 11: Mutuals 3, 4 and 5

Wednesday, July 12: Mutuals 1 and 15

Thursday, July 13: Mutuals 8, 9, 11 and 14

Friday, July 14: Mutuals 6, 7 and 12

Saturday, July 15: Make up for all Mutuals

Information on the rescheduled project will be published in next week’s edition of LW Weekly. Additional information will follow.