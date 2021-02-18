URGENT: THIS WEEK’S 2nd SHOT CLINIC IS MOVED TO NEXT WEEKEND!

We have just been informed by OptumCare that due to the storms in other areas of the country, the vaccine for this weekend will not arrive in time.

IF YOU WERE SCHEDULED 2/20 OR 2/21, COME 2/27 OR 2/28 – SEE THE TIME SCHEDULE BELOW

The 2nd shot clinic scheduled for next Thursday and Friday will remain as planned – NO CHANGE. For both clinics the following schedule will apply, as 2nd inoculations take less time:

If you are scheduled between 8:00 AM and 1:30 PM, keep your original appointment time

If you were scheduled between 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM, come between 9 AM and 10 AM

If you were scheduled between 3:30 PM and 4:30 PM, come between 10 AM and 11:00 AM

If you were scheduled between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM, come between 11:00 AM and Noon

If you were scheduled after 6:00 PM, come between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM

This information is different than that which was in today’s LW News, as adjustments needed to be made due to the date change.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled clinic, email us and you may go next Thursday or Friday instead. If that won’t work for you, consult OptumCare. You do have 42 days from the 1st shot to receive the second one, however.

Please limit questions to genuine urgent issues due to limited staff availability to respond at this time:

kathyt@lwsb.com

562-431-6586 x398