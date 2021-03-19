GRF Cafe At Building 5

The GRF Café at building 5 is once again open for residents to use indoors. The tables and chairs, in reduced capacity per OCHCA, are now available. We added Purell sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer to use in the café per OCHCA guidelines. As the County of Orange continues to raise the tiers we will add more tables and chairs. A limited number of tables and chairs are now available on the adjacent patio. The seating on the Clubhouse 6 patio will be replaced after the completion of the Covid-19 vaccine clinics.