Interim Team Named Ahead of Search for

New Executive Director

by Susan Hopewell

GRF president

As the search for a new Executive Director gets underway, the GRF Board of Directors has launched an interim plan for the management of Leisure World.

This experienced team is led by Mark Weaver (Facilities Director) and includes the following staff: Carolyn Miller (Director of Finance), Jodi Hopkins (Mutual Administration Director) and LeAnn Dillman (Human Resources Director), as well as GRF President Susan Hopewell.

These highly qualified GRF personnel collectively have about 74 years experience working in LW. The team will provide continuity and give the board time to find an ideal candidate, with the desired skill set, to fill the top post in the GRF management team.

The GRF Board will hire a leading executive search firm to fill the position. This position has also been posted with the California Association of Community Managers (CACM), the California Associations Institute (CAI) and LinkedIn. The above actions were finalized at the Dec. 3 executive session of the GRF Board.

The search for new executive leadership will take time and the Board asks for residents’ patience, support, and understanding.

“I know there is uncertainty and concern within the community regarding the departure of the GRF Executive Director,” said President Hopewell. “The GRF Board will continue to provide updates to the community.”