JULY 26 GRF BOARD MEETING

POSTPONED

A period of severe staffing shortage led to missing the posting deadline in the LW Weekly for the GRF Board of Directors’ July 26, 2022, meeting.

GRF Board President Marsha Gerber has rescheduled the board meeting for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. It will be held in Clubhouse 4 at 10 a.m.