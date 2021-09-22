September 25 & 26 Lot Closure

The Health Care Center, Administration and Clubhouse 6 parking lots will not be available on September 25 and 26 due to the slurry seal and restriping (see picture below). We are requesting all vehicles be removed from the front parking lot area (not the Amphitheater lot) the evening of September 24th.

Clubhouse 6, including the Fitness Center and Table Tennis area will be closed on both Saturday and Sunday. In addition, the monthly car sale is cancelled, and the decal office will be closed. We regret any inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.

For inquiries, contact kathyt@lwsb.com.