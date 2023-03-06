What’s Up With Recreation?

February kicked off the 2023 special events calendar with the Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance that drew over 200 happy residents and their friends. Next up is the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner that is selling out quickly (see page…). But a lot more to do is on the way and you’ll want to check over the upcoming bus trips and special events you won’t want to miss.

The Spring Arts and Crafts Festival will take place at Clubhouse 2 on april 14th and 15th. This event was added this year due to the popularity of the one that takes place in the Fall. Residents will have an opportunity to sell crafts they have made by hand. Sign ups for the event will be on March 22 at Clubhouse 2, 7:00 a.m.

The first excursion of the season will be Sunday, April 30 to see “Under the Skin” at the Long Beach International City Theater. The theme revolves around the protagonist, Lou, needing a kidney. Yesterday. His estranged daughter Raina has one to spare, but does he deserve it? Time leaps backward, forward, and sideways, secrets get aired, and truths revealed in this lively, unpredictable comedy that asks what we owe our parents and our children.

$61 per ticket

Cinco De Mayo, one of our most popular free events, is back at Clubhouse 6 with live Mariachi entertainment, and of course, the Taco Tuesday truck and virgin margarita bar for those who want to purchase refreshments. Watch the News and LW Live for more details.

Mother’s Day is May 14th and GRF will host sumptuous brunch on Saturday, May 13 in Clubhouse 4. Entertainment by harpist Peggy Skomal rounds out the event. It’s a great way for the whole family to honor mom the day before. Tickets will go on sale in April.

$34 per ticket

The LA Opera is back in business and this year we were lucky to secure enough tickets for 2 evening performances of Othello. Hailed as the pinnacle of the Italian operatic repertoire, Verdi’s transformation of the original Shakespeare play is a powerful drama of uncontrolled human emotion at its most extreme. Verdi’s musical portrait of Otello’s descent into a tortured heart of darkness is explicit in every chilling detail as he destroys all in life that he holds dear.

The operatic performances are on May 17 and June 1. Due to the special low pricing and limited seating, residents may submit their names for a drawing and will be randomly chosen for either date. More information will be available next month.

Stars on Ice is on the agenda for May 20 at the Honda Center. The 2023 Stars on Ice tour will boast an international cast of Olympic, World and National Champion skaters sure to entertain all ages.

$45 per ticket

June 9 the Angels will take on the Mariners and one bus load will be there to see the action. Tickets will be available at the Recreation Office later this Spring.

$65 per ticket

Keep an eye on LW Live as well as the News for details on these and other upcoming events. If you haven’t signed up for LW Live, you are missing all of the real-time news. Sign up today at www.lwsb.com today.

We welcome the thoughtful, respectful opinions of our residents and you are invited to attend the next Recreation Committee meeting, either in person or live streaming, at 1:00 p.m. in Conference Room B on the first Monday of the month to share your thoughts or just to keep in the ‘know’ of what’s up with Recreation.

