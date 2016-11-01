SB Transportation Services (provided by CA Yellow Cab)

Senior Transportation Service – Service Change
Effective June 1st, the City of Seal Beach Senior Transportation Services will be provided by California Yellow Cab. This service change was a result of the unexpected closure of the Keolis’ Orange County facility, which was contracted to operate the City’s senior shuttle and dial-a-ride program. The Keolis Orange County facility is scheduled to close on May 31st.
As a result, the Thursday Shopper Shuttle Service (downtown Seal Beach) and the daily Senior Nutrition Shuttle/Rossmoor/North Seal Beach Community Center will be suspended until further notice; however, the Dial-a-Ride services will be expanded as follows with California Yellow Cab:
- Operating hours are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance by calling toll free (877) 224-8294. Reservations made less than 24-hours in advance cannot be guaranteed.
- Only registered eligible riders can partake in this service. To be eligible, the rider must be a Seal Beach resident 60 years and older.
- To confirm whether you are already registered, call California Yellow Cab – Melissa Gomez or Cristina Valle at (714) 427-2555.
- To register as a new rider, contact Iris Lee at (562) 431-2527, ext. 1322, or ilee@sealbeachca.gov or email AskCityHall@sealbeachca.gov.
- There is no cost to use this service.
- Transportation services will be provided to any location within Seal Beach city limits, and up to three miles outside city limits and within Orange County for non-emergency medical purposes. Users may also elect to go to the VA Hospital in Long Beach.