SB Transportation Services (provided by CA Yellow Cab)

Senior Transportation Service – Service Change

Effective June 1st, the City of Seal Beach Senior Transportation Services will be provided by California Yellow Cab. This service change was a result of the unexpected closure of the Keolis’ Orange County facility, which was contracted to operate the City’s senior shuttle and dial-a-ride program. The Keolis Orange County facility is scheduled to close on May 31st.

As a result, the Thursday Shopper Shuttle Service (downtown Seal Beach) and the daily Senior Nutrition Shuttle/Rossmoor/North Seal Beach Community Center will be suspended until further notice; however, the Dial-a-Ride services will be expanded as follows with California Yellow Cab: