LWW Translate/Vie 12-21-23_

Insurance industry giants have recently pulled back from California’s home insurance marketplace, saying that increasing wildfire risk and soaring construction costs have prompted them to stop writing policies in the state. That industry’s unease has now come to Leisure World in real world terms.

After GRF’s insurance broker sought competitive bids from scores of companies, the GRF was notified on Nov. 29 of its 2024 insurance costs, just two days before GRF’s commitment for the 2024 payment was due. They dramatically exceeded the expectations GRF Finance professionals built into GRF and Mutual budgets.

GRF and Mutuals try to get the best deal by combining their insurance needs. Those needs include liability and property coverage for all the Mutual properties as well as GRF Trust properties, including all its vehicles. Additional coverages are needed for a myriad of other things, such as cyber attacks, pollution, mold and asbestos claims.

Only the liability and property coverage-related costs have taken a jump, and that jump has been substantial. They drove the total insurance premium from 2023’s $2.87 million up to $5.14 million for 2024. GRF and Mutual budgets, which are prepared in the summer before the fiscal year begins in January, factored in $370,000 in premium increases, far below the $2 million jump GRF was finally quoted. Both Mutual and GRF boards are considering options to accommodate this shock to the system.

As GRF works through the financial burden this will cause, it might help to know what is to blame. After all, Leisure World hasn’t had any forest fires, tornadoes or floods lately. GRF sees traffic accidents, along with a steady diet of trip-and-fall claims. People get hurt and they find the deepest nearby pockets to sue; often that’s GRF.

But mostly it has been the statewide calamities that have spooked the insurance carriers. Now, if GRF wants them to insure this community going forward, it must pay the going price. Anticipate further information will be shared in the coming weeks as GRF staff and board members develop their responses.

Generous donations by LWers bring holiday cheer to OC kids

On Dec. 16, the Brown Descents Car Club distributed over a thousand toys donated by Leisure World residents to Orange County children and families. The 501(c)3 charity collects toys every year for local youth and provides scholarships to disadvantaged teens.

This year, the toy drive brought joy to over 350 children.

Brown Descents nonprofit President Robert Esparza called the event an “incredible success,” adding, “Without the generosity of the Leisure World community, many of these children and families would have gone without.”

The Golden Rain Foundation was introduced to the Brown Descents by GRF’s own Physical Property Inspector Mike Meza, who works with the charity.

The club’s annual toy giveaway event, held at Orangewood Avenue Baptist Church, attracted hundreds of families looking for a bit of holiday magic during this season of generosity and selflessness. They found that magic thanks in no small part to Leisure Worlders’ altruism.

TECH SUPPORT

GRF will conduct gate access information events in January

GRF will host two informational events in January to introduce the new gate access system. Staff will present information on the operation of the new gates, RFID tags, the Proptia system and guest passes, and more. People are invited to join staff to receive detailed information regarding the new gates.

The day following each event, Proptia assistance will be provided to shareholders in need of help with operating the new guest pass system. Proptia is the access-management application that residents will use to manage their visitor lists when the new gate system goes active on Jan. 17.

Gate Access System Information Events:

• Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. in Clubhouse 4

• Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. in Clubhouse 4

Proptia Assistance (Guest Pass System):

• Jan. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Learning Center in Clubhouse 3

• Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Learning Center in Clubhouse 3

In January, residents will receive an emailed invitation with instructions on how to register and create accounts with Proptia. Do not attempt to directly register with Proptia; registration needs to occur through GRF.

It is important to note that residents will always be able to call Security, 24/7, with the names of their visitors.

Beginning Jan. 17, people will need a valid RFID tag or GRF ID to enter the community. New residents or residents with additional vehicles can get RFID tags at the Decal Office in Building 5, open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday (closed for lunch at noon).

POLICE

DUI checkpoint is Friday, Dec. 22

The Seal Beach Police Department has rescheduled its planned driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint.

The checkpoint will be held Friday, Dec. 22, at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Holiday Bus Schedules

Buses will operate on a holiday schedules on Christmas and New Years Day. The schedule is as follows:

On-Call Bus: Open to calls from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Once ready for pickup, call 562-431-6586, ext. 379, to request a ride.

Access Bus: The bus will run from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Appointments should be made in advance. Call 562-431-6586, ext. 379.

New Years Eve: On-call bus service will be available all evening until 12:30 a.m.

RENOVATIONS

Last day to visit library is Dec. 23

The last day to visit the main library building and the Friends of Library before renovations begin is Saturday, Dec. 23. The closure is expected to last through January.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, the library will re-open in a temporary location in Clubhouse 3, Room 8, to continue serving residents. A selection of new and popular books, audio, and visual materials will be available for checkout at this location, and many of the library’s magazines and all of its newspapers will be available for reading.

Library materials checked out prior to the closure of the main library will continue to be due at their regular due dates. Residents can either return the items in the same book drops they have always used or visit inside the temporary location in Clubhouse 3.

This temporary library location will operate Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Some of the library’s regular services such as faxing, copying and patron computers, will be unavailable at the temporary location.

—LW Library Staff

Holiday Closures

In observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day, all GRF offices except Security will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1. The Leisure World Maintenance Department will be on call for emergencies at 562-594-4754.

The Health Care Center 24-hour nurse will be available for home visits for a charge at 562-795-6216.

Stock Transfer Escrow Report

The GRF Stock Transfer office tracks escrow sales each month to monitor sales of units in Leisure World. Home sales provide an important component to GRF revenue streams. With the sale of every unit, there is a one-time Trust Property Use Fee that is directly channeled into the GRF reserve fund.

The GRF reserve fund covers the costs of future maintenance, replacement or repair of major assets. The GRF is required to maintain the fund in accordance with applicable law.

So far this year, sales are down 21% from this time last year.

_______________________________________________________

Aquatic Center Closure

The GRF Aquatic Center is scheduled to be closed from Monday, Dec. 18, through Friday, Dec. 29, for its annual maintenance. Watch LW Live for updates as an early reopening is possible if the work is completed. For more information, contact the Recreation Department at 562-431-6586, ext. 326.

Recreation

Choose from two bands on New Year’s Eve

The GRF Recreation Department will host two consecutive New Year’s Eve celebrations this year: one for early birds and one for night owls.

The Velvetones from 5:30-9 p.m.—The Velvetones Ballroom Dance Orchestra is Leisure World’s own professional big band, playing Big Band Swing and jazz standards. This year, by popular demand, they will be back on New Year’s Eve in Clubhouse 4. Doors open at 5:30 and the band will play from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Abilene from 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.—If you’re looking for a different vibe, Abilene will be holding its annual New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, Dec. 31, in Clubhouse 2 at 9 p.m. Abilene is Leisure World’s No. 1 country rock band going strong for 20 years. Terry Otte leads Abilene, joined by Tina Schaffer, Rod Anderson, Doug Decker and Jim Greer. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the music goes till midnight.

See page 11 for GRF dance rules.

MINIBUS

Holiday lights tours end Dec. 22

The GRF Minibus service will conduct the 12th annual Leisure World Holiday Lights Tours through Dec. 22. The evening bus tours allow residents to view holiday light displays within Leisure World from the comfort of a Minibus. The tours begin at the Health Care Center and start at 5 p.m. The final late evening tour is today, Dec. 21, and begins at 6:45 p.m.

Seating on the bus tours is first come, first served. GRF Minibuses seat approximately 20 passengers. Holiday dress is welcome. At the conclusion of each tour, all passengers who need a ride will be taken home or to any other location inside Leisure World. For more information, contact Grant Winford at 562-431-6586, ext. 372.

GRF Car Sale

Each fourth Saturday, authorized residents can sell any used motorized vehicle in the Administration Parking Lot from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The next sale is Saturday, Dec. 23.

Vehicles must have current DMV registrations, GRF decals and be insured. In addition to cars, motorhomes, motorcycles, golf carts, bikes, trikes and scooters may be sold. The owner or representative does not need to be present but is allowed to display a single “for sale” sign no larger than 18 by 24 inches on the vehicle, to include a phone number. The sale is open to LW residents only and the guests they call in. The public will not be able to sell at the events.

PERSPECTIVES

Fake package and IRS scams tend to escalate during the holiday season

The holiday season is an exciting time for many families. Don’t let scams, theft and fraud steal the joy. Before making a purchase or donation, be prepared to identify questionable activity to avoid becoming a victim. Don’t let these common scams ruin your holidays:

Spam phone calls and text messages:

From robocalls to text messages, scammers are able to contact you around the clock. Some common scams are the fake package-delivery notification and updates, where scammers will try to convince recipients that they need to share personal information to “confirm” a purchase or pay more for delivery of a package.

IRS tax scams: Scammers try to trick victims by claiming they are the IRS and can take payment with gift cards or wire transfers.

Fraudulent lotteries, sweepstakes, and giveaways: Scammers ask for payment and personal information for a “FREE” prize that you never signed up for. They often ask you to pay by wire transfer or with a gift card. These are red flags for scam.

All phone and text scams are targeting your money and your personal information.

Delete suspicious texts and ignore calls from unknown phone numbers.

Phishing Emails: Scammers use emails that look like they come from actual retailers. Never click on a link or open an attachment from suspicious emails or send over any payment. Phishing emails are designed to steal your personal information. Shop through safe, reputable, and encrypted websites.

Gift card scams: Before you purchase a gift card, make sure it hasn’t been tampered with and don’t share the number with anyone. Scammers will often write down the numbers and PIN activation codes of several cards so they can steal the money once activated by unsuspecting victims. Encourage the gift card recipient to keep their card safe, track purchases using the secure gift card’s website or calling the customer service number. Or consider giving the gift that works at every retailer: cash.

Popular toys and gifts sold from a suspicious outlet: Scammers will list the most hard-to-find items this holiday season on social media platforms, online classified websites, and even create fake online stores with no intention to ever deliver the products because they don’t have them. Make sure you research the seller, shop around at reputable businesses, and pay by credit card so you can dispute the charge later if needed.

Donation scams: The holidays are a great opportunity to donate money to non-profit organizations and charities. Before donating, verify that the organization is reputable and always ask for a receipt for your records.

Purchase add-ons: Read and understand contracts thoroughly before signing them. Think over warranties to see if it is worth the extra cost before signing up.

Don’t feel pressured by sales associates and deals. Shop with a plan and take the time to think about it if you’re unsure.

—from the L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs

Letters to the Editor

Editor:

I’ve been wondering if the Republican Club in Leisure World added “America First” to its name specifically because it’s become the political slogan of white nationalist groups?

I hope not. I don’t like to think that—although I’m sure there are racists among us—it’s become part of the club’s beliefs, which are occasionally listed. I want to believe the majority of club members are unaware of the phrase’s present connotation and usage.

Lee Hoyt

Mutual 11

Editor:

I want to thank Valerie McRoberts for her long and beautifully written obituary for her friend Darlene Melek (Dec. 14).

Darlene must have been a wonderful woman. I wish I had known her.

In five short years, she contributed much to our life here at Leisure World, including service on the Mutual 12 Board. Valerie added quotes from a number of Darlene’s neighbors and friends, showing how much the woman meant to everyone who knew her. Her life was a reminder that exceptional people like her make Leisure World a very special community.

Fred Fenton

Mutual 12

Setting It Straight

The location of the Filipino Association of Leisure World (FALW) Simbang Gabi Mass event was incorrect in the Dec. 14 LW Weekly. The annual Mass will be held today, Thursday, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in Clubhouse 4.

GOVERNMENT

Mutual Meetings Schedule

Mutual residents are invited to attend the open meetings of their Mutual boards. The following is a tentative schedule.

Wed., Jan. 3 Presidents’ Council

Clubhouse 4……………………….1:30 p.m.

Thurs., Jan. 4 Mutual 17

Conference Room B/Zoom……1:30 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 8 Mutual 9

Conference Room B/Zoom…….9 a.m.

Tues., Jan. 9 Mutual 16

Conference Room B/Zoom……..1 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 10 Mutual 4 (open forum 8:30 a.m.)

Conference Room B/Zoom…..8:24 a.m.

Thurs., Jan. 11 Mutual 12

Conference Room B/Zoom……..9 a.m.

Fri., Jan. 12 Mutual 3

Conference Room B/Zoom……..9 a.m.

Tues., Jan. 16 Mutual 14

Conference Room B/Zoom…….1 p.m.

GRF Meetings

Golden Rain Foundation committee and board meetings are open to LW residents. The following is a tentative schedule.

Tues., Jan. 2 Facilities Committee Meeting

Conference Room A……………10 a.m.

Thurs., Jan. 4 Operation Committee Meeting

Conference Room A……………10 a.m.

Tues., Jan. 9 Member Services Committee Meeting

Conference Room A……………10 a.m.

Thurs., Jan. 11 Administration Committee Meeting

Conference Room A……………10 a.m.

Tues., Jan. 16 Special GRF Executive Session

Conference Room A……………1 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 23 GRF Board Meeting

Clubhouse 4……………………10 a.m.

Thurs., Jan. 25 GRF Board Executive Session

Conference Room A…………….1 p.m.

A quorum or more of the directors may be present, only to listen and observe, and no formal board action will be taken at committee meetings. Members will be provided an opportunity to address the committee.

Public Comments at GRF Meetings

California law requires the Board to establish reasonable time limits for members to speak at meetings. (Civ. Code Sec. 4925(b).) Time limits are four minutes per speaker for 15 or fewer speakers; three minutes per speaker for 16-25 speakers; and two minutes per speaker for more than 26 speakers.

California law also places significant limitations on how the Board responds to questions or concerns; most often the Board is unable to respond. (Civ. Code Sec. 4930.)

To address the Board, submit a comment card at the meeting prior to it being called to order. Members may email correspondence to the executive coordinator at grfboardaction@lwsb.com.

Using FasTrak for Express Lanes

To use the newly opened 405 Express Lanes, people will need: (1) a FasTrak responder and (2) a valid FasTrak account.

FasTrak responders are available for free from any toll agency in California, as well as directly through the 405 Express Lanes website at www.405ExpressLanes.com. Switchable transponders, which allow drivers to tell the system if there are two or more occupants in the vehicle, cost $15.

Transponders are also available through OCTA at www.91ExpressLanes.com and through www.thetollroads.com.

Carpools with two or more occupants can drive for free during non-peak hours for the first 3.5 years after the Express Lanes open. A switchable FasTrak transponder is required. Vehicles with three or more occupants, as well as motorcycles, can drive for free at all hours. Disabled veterans and disabled people with permanently mounted disabled license plates can travel for free.

Valid DMV registration for the vehicle must be presented when the FasTrak account is opened.

CITY OF SEAL BEACH

Tips to prepare for rainy season

With the rainy season just around the corner, the City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department, Orange County Fire Authority, and police department will monitor conditions throughout the winter months and respond appropriately as issues arise.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the weather and take steps to protect themselves and their property.

Have pre-filled sandbags available for immediate use.

If possible, park in a carport rather than the street, to protect the engine and electronics.

Wait to drive in flooded areas until floodwaters recede. Driving on flooded streets causes wakes to form (even at low speeds) and pushes water up onto parked cars.

Monitor the Seal Beach Police Department’s social media outlets (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) for information updates.

If fallen trees or tree branches are observed, call LW Security at 562-594-4754 or the Seal Beach police department non-emergency line at 562-594-7232.

The City of Seal Beach and OCFA have established multiple locations where residents can pick up complimentary sand and empty sandbags.

Eighth Street Beach Parking Lot—800 Ocean Ave.

Fire Station 44—Eighth Street and Central Avenue

Fire Station 48—3131 Northgate Road (at the 405 freeway)

Arbor Park—4665 Lampson Ave.

Marina Park—First Street and Marina Drive

To receive real-time updates, the SBPD encourages people to sign up for AlertOC, a mass notification system, at AlertOC.com or for Nixle Alerts at www.nixle.com or texting a zip code to 888777.

2024 Holiday Carport Cleaning Schedule

New Year’s Day (Jan. 1)

Monday, Jan. 29

Mutual 1:

Morning: 2, 5, 6, 9, 10.

Evening: 1, 3, 4.

Mutual 17:

Bldg. 3 (evening)

President’sDay (Feb. 19)

Thursday, Feb. 29

Mutual 6:

Morning: 72, 7, 73, 81, 82.

Mutual 7:

Evening: 83, 84, 8, 87, 88, 89.

Memorial Day (May 27)

Thursday, May 30

Mutual 10:

Morning: 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122.

Evening: 123, 124.

IndependenceDay (July 4)

Friday, July 5

Mutual 2:

Morning: 25, 26, 30, 31, 32.

Evening: 33, 34, 35.

Labor Day (Sept. 2)

Thursday,

Aug. 29

Mutual 1:

Morning: 2, 5, 6, 9, 10.

Evening: 1, 3, 4.

Mutual 17:

Bldg. 3 (evening).

Veteran’s Day

(Nov. 11)

Wednesday,

Oct. 30

Mutual 5:

Morning: 60, 61, 62, 63.

Evening: 68, 69, 70, 71.

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28)

Friday,

Nov. 29 Mutual 11:

Morning: 130, 131.

Mutual 15:

Morning: 7, 8, 10, 13.

Evening: 3, 6, 11, 12.

Mutual 16: Bldg. 9 (morning).

Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

Monday,

Dec. 30 Mutual 11:

Morning: 132,133.

Mutual 12:

Morning: 141, 142, 143, 144.

Evening: 145, 146.

Mutual 15: 4, 5 (evening).

SPORTS AND GAMES

LW Men’s Golf Club

Bob Turner aces 64-yard hole-in-one on hole No. 2; 2024 dues are payable now

The first Leisure World Men’s Golf Club tournament of the month was held on Dec. 13 at the Turtle Lake Golf Course. Three flights of variously skilled golfers vied for best net scores (gross score minus handicap), plus four circle holes (shots within a 5-foot circle rewarded) and two closest to the pin challenges.

Bob (BT) Turner aced hole No. 2, which is a deceptively short over-the-water 64-yard hole.

A total of 50 golfers teed off and played 18 holes on a cool but sunny and damp morning. With good playing conditions, it was surprising that only 15 of the 50 rounds were net at or under par, with just two circle hole winners, yet there were 44 birdies.

The low gross competition was won by Bob Barnum at even par 54, followed by Mike Mayfield and Turner at 2 over 56. Best net score was Scott Tuchfarber at 9 under 45, then Won G. Park, Tom Owens and Trai Nguyen at 4 under 50. Lowest gross score was Barnum. Closest to the pin on the par-3 sixth hole was Bill Long at 10 inches, and Turner, by virtue of his hole-in-one on the par-3 11th hole.

All scores below are net (gross score minus handicap).

A flight winners (handicaps of 0-5): Mayfield, 2 under 52, first place; Barnum, 1 under 53, second; Turner, even par 54, third; Thomas Kim, 1 over 55, fourth; tie between John Kolthoff, Steve Walker and Rolando Ramirez, 2 over 56, fifth.

B flight winners (handicaps of 6-13): Tie between Owens and Nguyen, 4 under 50, first place; Ben Benjamins, 2 under 52, second; tie between Bill McKusky, Bob Johnston, Bill Long and James Farr, 1 under 53, third; tie between Dale Williamson and Gene Archambault, even par 54, fourth; Dennis McMonigle, 1 over 55, fifth; tie between Ron Jackson, Ryan Hong and Sam Williamson, 2 over 56, sixth.

C flight winners (handicaps of 14-18): Tuchfarber, 9 under 45, first place; Won G. Park, 4 under 50, second; tie between Richard Yokomi and Mike Carlson, 3 under 51, third; tie between James Choi, Dennis Jensen and Dennis Actil, 1 over 55, fourth; tie between Mark Tal and John Sorenson, 2 over 56, fifth.

The next men’s tournament will be on Dec. 27 and every second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Those who had planned to play and cannot should contact Alan Sewell at 541-324-8558 or Dave LaCascia at 801-674-5975 as soon as possible. Arrive 15 minutes prior to scheduled tee time and be ready to play.

—Dave LaCascia

Tournament Poker Club

Brideau wins last regular tournament of the year

Those who would like to play a fun and friendly game of Texas Hold ‘Em for a $5 buy-in should make plans to join in the next regular Saturday tournament on Jan. 6. Residents of Leisure World can join the club for $10 per year or play as a guest for $3 per game. Regular tournaments are on the first three Saturdays of every month in the lobby of Clubhouse 6.

The last regular Saturday tournament for the year was held on Dec. 9. Six tables were filled with players who were ready for a good time. The two highest hands of the day were both quads. Eric Holdaway had 5-5-5-5-8 and Joseph Baumler had 8-8-8-8-Q. By playing and winning with the promotional hand of 10-2, Holdaway won the prize. The final table was made up of the winners from each of the starting tables. Those players were: Barry Brideau, first place; Eric Holdaway, second; Doug Wolf, third; Debbie Barner, fourth; Tom Pappas, fifth.

With all of the table winners seated, play continued until Brideau and Holdaway were head’s up. The flop came 3-9-8 and Holdaway, holding J-7 of diamonds, went all in. Brideau called holding 5-9. Brideau was in the lead with a pair of 9s. The turn was a six—which helped no one, and the river was a 5 giving Brideau two pairs to win the game.

Brideau has lived in Leisure World and been a member of the club for five years. This is his sixth final table win. In addition to poker, Brideau is in the billiards club and plays pinochle and bocce ball. He is a regular at the gym and is interested in genealogy. The club congratulates all the winners.

For more information, contact Debbie Barner at 325-721-0687.

—Debbie Barner

Shuffleboard Club celebrates all-game winners

As the fall season for both leagues of shuffleboard ends, the top players are evident. For the Tuesday evening league,

new player Lori Probert and veteran players Elizabeth Martinez and Sal LaScala each won all-game winner honors in five of eight competitions. In addition, four players won all-game winner honors in four of the eight competitions: Bob Peterson, Karen Mendon, Chandra Patel and new player Micki Aiello.

For the Friday morning league, Sally Fowler was the only player who won all-game winner honors in five of the eight competitions. Seven players won three of the eight competitions: Rod Osgood, Anita Giroud, Dennis Kotecki, John Mount, Chandra Patel, Harshad Patel and Jack O’Brien.

The club’s holiday party was a huge success with 52 attending. After the potluck dinner, several groups were recognized by host Eileen Kotecki, including officers and eight captains. President Kay Mount recognized all-game winners from the fall season as well as 10 volunteers who will host designated open play times on Mondays and Wednesdays. Seven winners of the final round of the game Left-Right-Center were thrilled with their cash prizes.

A critical reminder that winter leagues will begin Friday mornings, Jan. 5, and Tuesday evenings, Jan. 9. Team lists will be ready no later than Jan. 1. For questions or last minute additions, email Kay Mount at kaymount@hotmail.com.

Open play will continue Monday and Wednesday mornings, Dec. 11-20, from 9-11 a.m. The courts building will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 with open play starting up again on Jan. 3.

For more information, call Membership Coordinator Patty Peterson at 562-714-7072.

—Kay Mount

Monday Bunco Club

The Monday Bunco Club meets the second and fourth Mondays of every month in Clubhouse 3, Room 1. The next meeting is Jan. 8. Play begins at 6 p.m. sharp. All Leisure World residents and their guests are welcome. There will be a halftime social to mingle with friends and neighbors.

Winners for Dec. 11 include Kay Butterfield, most buncos; Dolorie Thurner, Dee Vasquez and Rita Fuego, most wins; Cheryl Ricardson, most babies; Jean Hayes, most losses.

For more information, contact Katie Carmagnola at 925-413-7583.

Duplicate Bridge Club

The Leisure World Duplicate Bridge Club meets on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays in Clubhouse 1 at 12:30 p.m. Reservations can be made at any game using the sign-up sheets. Players can call Linda Nye at 562-453-6678 or email her at yuelingnye@yahoo.com no later than 10 a.m. on game day. Arrive by 12:15 to confirm reservations.

Dec. 4 winners (eight tables): Ellen Kice and Lavonne McQuilkin, and Howard Smith and Shmuel Fisher, north/south; Jan Peterson and Bruce Peterson, and Judith Jones and Al Appel, east/west.

Dec. 7 winners (three tables): Russ Gray and Fred Reker, Howard Smith and Bud Parish, and Sibyl Smith and Al Appel, north/south.

Dec. 8 winners (12 and 1/2 tables): Fred Reker and John Hagman, and Sue Boswell and Barbara Vann, north/south; Beth Matheny and Marilyn McClintock, and Jeanette Estill and Ron Lee, east/west.

The club congratulates the winners and thanks all the players who participate and support the club.

For complete results, including a list of all players and scores, go to the Long Beach Bridge Center results page at www.acblunit557.org and click on Leisure World Results.

For more information, contact Howard Small at 516-659-3314 or howard.small@outlook.com.

—Sue Fardette

Saturday Social Bunco Club

The Saturday Social Bunco Club meets the second and fourth Saturdays of every month at 1 p.m. in the Clubhouse 3 Lobby. Play begins at 1:30. All are welcome to enjoy the fun.

Dec. 9 winners: Kathi Repasi and Nancy Brown, most wins; Lois True, most babies; Dolores Ruiz, most losses; Karen Waller, door prize; Mary Milhone, most buncos.

For more information, contact Doris Dack at 714-356-0443.

—Kathleen Rapp

Men’s Golf League

Fourteen intrepid golfers from the Leisure World Men’s Golf League challenged the David L. Baker Executive Course in Fountain Valley on Dec. 8.

There were 12 birdies—three by Sam Choi, two each by Jim Goltra and Fujio Norihiro, and one each by Dave LaCascia, Chris Lankford, Bill McKusky, Lowell Goltra and Bob Munn. Choi had fewest putts in the A flight, and Gene Vesely in the B. McKusky was closest to the pin on the shortened 75-yard third hole and Clay Fischer was closest on the 100-yard par-3 15th hole.

A flight winners (handicaps 0-19): Tie between Choi and Norihiro, 11 under 51, first place; Jim Goltra, 7 under 55, second; LaCascia, 6 under 56, third; tie between Lankford, Fischer and Gary Stivers, 1 under 61, fourth.

B flight winners (handicaps 20 and over): John Meyer, 19 under 43, first place; McKusky, 12 under 50, second; Lowell Goltra, 11 under 51, third; tie between Gene Vesely, Digna Vesely and Munn, 7 under 55, fourth; Ron Jackson, 4 under 58, fifth.

Thirteen golfers tackled the Willowick Golf Course in Santa Ana on Dec. 11. The 6,000-yard par-71 course is under new management and continues to undergo upgrades.

With just fair conditions the course only permitted four of the 13 rounds to be net at or under par, and only one birdie by Jim Goltra. LaCascia had fewest putts in the A flight, and McKusky in the B. Norihiro was closest on the diabolically difficult par-3 140-yard third, and Jim Goltra was closest to the pin on the 140-yard 12th hole.

A flight winners (handicaps 0-19): Tie between LaCascia and Stivers, 2 under 69, first place; Jim Goltra, 1 under 70, second; Choi, third; Steve Miller, fourth; tie between Norihiro, and Fischer, fifth.

B flight winners (handicaps 20 and over): McKusky, 1 under 70, first place; tie between Gene Vesely and Tom Ross, second; Lowell Goltra, third; tie between Digna Vesely and Daniel Mahoney, fourth.

The Monday and Friday golf leagues play at four local courses, all within 15-20 minutes of Leisure World. The courses the group plays are always quite full, so advance league reservations are required with a sign-up sheet available at each round.

There is a prize pool for each round that players are not obligated to enter. Rewards are given for low net in each flight, birdies, closest to the pin on two par threes, and for the lowest number of putts in each flight. Holes-in-one and eagles (2 under par), although infrequent, are generously rewarded. Those interested in playing can contact Gary Stivers at 714-313-3697 or Dave LaCascia at 801-674-5975.

—Dave LaCascia

LW Women’s Golf Club

Herman celebrates 16th hole-in-one on LW course

On Dec. 12, the LW Women’s Golf Club had 32 women golfers playing in the weekly tournament. The women played for low gross, low net and birdies.

Linda Herman made a hole-in-one on hole No. 2. This was Herman’s 16th hole-in-one on the Leisure World Turtle Lake Golf Course.

A flight winners: Low gross: Linda Herman, 27; low net: Lisa Kim, 25 with a birdie on hole No. 8. Birdies were had by Susie Kim on hole No. 5, Hae Lee on No. 2, and Janice Turner on No. 1.

B flight winners: Low gross: Grace Choi, 26 with birdies on holes No. 1, 5 and 7; low net: Marilyn Hewitt and Margie Thompson, 25. Birdies were had by Sang An on hole No. 2, and Ann Tran on No. 8.

C flight winners: Low gross: Keiko Sekino, 35; low net: Sun Lee and Patty Littrell, 28.

D flight winners: Low gross: Liz Meripol, 34; low net: Sue Elliott, 25.

Those interested in joining the Women’s Golf Club can obtain an application from the golf course starter or contact Treasurer Margie Thompson at 562-493-0484 for more information.

—Liz Meripol

Cribbage Club’s Donna Gorman earns first star

The Cribbage Club meets every Tuesday at noon in Clubhouse 1. Refreshments are served between noon-12:15 p.m. and those arriving by 12:15 are assured a place to play. Announcements are shared and play begins at 12:30. A total of seven games are played.

Howard Bleakley provided cake and ice cream in celebration of his upcoming 94th birthday. Carrie Kistner and Candy Meyers served the refreshments. Lynn Sorum provided peppermint candies, and Melinda Cowan provided assorted nuts and candies.

Winners for the week include Dave LaCascia and Donna Gorman, who had perfect scores of 847, earning Gorman her first star, first place; Suzanne Parks, 835, second; Susan Dodson, 834, third; Cleo Looney, 827, fourth. Carrie Kistner finished with six 121s.

For more information, contact Marilyn Chelsvig at 562-279-5665.

—Mary Holder

Pickleball Club

Everyone is welcome to join the club for good times, great food, and of course, a great game of pickleball on the Clubhouse 2 courts.

For more information, contact lwsbpickleballclub@gmail.com.

ARTS AND LEISURE

Let the Good Times Roll Club

The Let the Good Times Roll Club will host Bob & Mick’s Holiday Tribute Dance on Saturday, Dec. 30, in Clubhouse 2. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the dance goes from 6-9 p.m.

The Legends of Rock Dance Band will share the stage with tribute performances by Jon Pearlstone as Bob Dylan and another LW resident as Mick Jagger. The band has chosen some holiday songs and Dylan selections with the rock and roll rhythm that keeps the dance floor full.

The club will provide cider, cocoa and cookies during the band break. Guests may bring their own refreshments; ice will be available. There is no admission charge but donations are appreciated so the club can continue to provide live entertainment for all Leisure World residents and their guests.

—Martha Destra

_______________________________________________________

Community Karaoke

It has been an exciting karaoke singing year for Walt and Margie Bier, the club’s karaoke jockey hosts. The club has welcomed so many new folks to the experience of performing before a friendly crowd. Some newcomers are fulfilling their “bucket list,” while others are returning to singing with past experiences in choir or school performances. The club’s audience show its appreciation for everyone’s efforts.

The karaoke Christmas party was a joyous event with food and happy people. Walt Bier set the tone with his favorite “Christmas in Dixie.” Full of holiday cheer, many other familiar carols were performed by club members. The audience shows its appreciation with hardy applause for each singer. Karaoke night music seems to bond folks who do not know each other well. Everyone is welcome to join the group Wednesday nights in Clubhouse 1 beginning at 5:30.

—Margie Thompson

Saturday Morning Dance Class

There are two dance classes every Saturday morning in Clubhouse 6 (second floor). In December, classes are: salsa at 9 a.m., followed by American tango at 10 a.m. Each class is $7 per person. Class participants vote on new dance topics every month.

Prior dance experience is not necessary, and partners are not required. For more information, contact Howard Small at 516-659-3314.

Clay Crafters Club

The Clay Crafters holiday party luncheon was a well attended and fun event. Everyone enjoyed a fun and lively gift exchange of their not-so-favorite ceramic pieces. A good time was had by all. The Clay Crafters meet Mondays and Fridays from noon-4 p.m. in the Clubhouse 4 Ceramics Room.

GRF Dance Rules and Guidelines

• No table saving. People can bring their own snacks.

• Attendees must be out of the clubhouse no later than 12:30 a.m. to permit adequate time for the custodian to tear down the setup and arrange the setup for the following day.

• No announcements are permitted from the stage, except by the bands.

• Clubhouse lighting and audio-visual equipment can only be adjusted by the custodian according to the instructions they have been given.

• Be sure to sign in, either as a resident or guest, in the proper spot. This is the only way GRF can judge the popularity of peoples’ favorite bands.

Friends of the Library Closure

The Friends of the Library Bookstore and Boutique will close on Dec. 23 for major remodels. Packing will begin on Dec. 26. People should hold all donations until the bookstore reopens.

SILVER FOX CLASSIC CAR CLUB

The Silver Fox Classic Car Club members were “Decking the Halls” and “Fa-La-La-La-ing” at their annual Christmas party. A menu of Mediterranean dishes was organized by club member Patti Green and prepared by Kabab Grill. Everyone attending had a merry time. The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month in Clubhouse 3, Room 5, at 6 p.m. People don’t need a vintage, classic or collectible vehicle to join or participate in the club’s activities, just a passion for all things cars.

Grab ‘n’ Go Food: Dec. 21-27

Thursday: Domino’s Pizza at Clubhouse 6—Call ahead at 562-493-2212 for special orders, wings and salads. The truck is onsite from 3:30-7 p.m. Cash and cards are accepted.

Monday: Christmas Day, no food service.

Tuesday: Taco Tuesday at Clubhouse 6—Enjoy Mexican favorites plus hot dogs, burgers and fries from 5-7 p.m. Cash and cards are accepted. No preorders are allowed.

Wednesday: Onpointttt Jerk Chicken Food Truck—Try out Caribbean favorites that will transport eaters to the islands. Truck will be on site from 3:30-7 p.m. Cash and cards are accepted.

On-call bus service is available from 4:30 p.m.; regular service before 4:30; and weekends on-call any time. Call a ride at 562-431-6586, ext. 379.

To ask questions or give feedback, call 562-431-6586, ext. 398, or email kathyt@lwsb.com.

Cabaret Entertainers

The Cabaret Entertainers will perform its new show, “Destinations,” on Jan. 6 in Clubhouse 2. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6.

This special show is dedicated to the club’s beloved President Charlie Guggino, who passed away in October. The club will have the wonderful Eric Nelson as the events master of ceremonies and special guest comedian Adrianne Rosenfeld.

HUI O HULA

Club performs back-to-back during busiest month of the year

Christmas is Hui O Hula, LW Hawaiian dance club’s favorite time for hula dancing. From the beginning of November, instructor Jojo Weingart and her old-timers show newbies how to hula to popular Christmas songs such as “Mele Kalikimaka,” “White Christmas” and “Pola’i e/Silent Night.” Not only do members enjoy the dances, but they also love dressing in red and green mu’umu’u (in Hawaiian, the long dresses are pronounced MOO-OO-MOO-OO), wearing festive lei and jingle bells. Quite a few malihini/newcomers are ready to entertain on stage and at their own holiday parties.

Anyone interested in learning the Hawaiian dance is welcome to Hui O Hula’s classes. To hula is to tell a story in dance. Swaying to the melodic beat is a gentle workout that also helps coordination; and remembering the movements is good for the mind. Lessons are given twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursdays, starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday’s class is held upstairs in Clubhouse 6; Thursday’s class meets at Veterans Plaza. Hula noho (dancing sitting in chairs) is acceptable. For more information, call 562-252-9676.

December is a busy time for the dancers. Entertainment Coordinator Kaye “KK” Huff has been working tirelessly to schedule performances during the holidays. So far the dancers have participated at the LW Amateur Radio Club’s family holiday program; the American Latino Club, the CDs for Seniors Club, the Coin Club and Mutual 7’s neighborhood Christmas parties.

Last week, Mee Jung McPartland brought her hula sisters to Calvary Mission Church in Buena Park and entertained the Parkinson’s Disease Support Group. Everyone had fun dancing “12 Days of Christmas” and enjoyed an ono/delicious Korean lunch together. Mahalo/thanks to Hyun Lee’s introduction, Hui O Hula had the honor (once again) to entertain the Korean War Veterans at their holiday party at Clubhouse 4.

Dec. 24 is Huff’s birthday. Raised in Long Beach, Huff had a job in the hospitality sector that enabled her to travel around the world. In 1988, she and minister husband, Owen, moved into LW from Studio City. The couple never looked back and has been bringing blessings to all people since. Today, Huff continues to do so with LW Aloha Club, NOCE Chorus and hula dancing. For more hula information or to book a Hawaiian style program, call Huff at 562-431-2242.

—Jojo Weingart

Video Producers Club

The Video Producers Club thanks the community for its support of club volunteers. From this week to the end of December, the club will pause voluntary tutoring for people in the mornings due to staffing.

—Ivy Kung

COMMUNITY

Emergency Information Council acknowledges Golden Age Foundation’s financial support

by Nick Massetti

LW contributor

The next Emergency Information Council (EIC) meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, in Building 5, Room B. Come in and bring a friend. President Jackie Dunagan, Vice President Kathy Almeida, Secretary Marty Williams and Treasurer Nick Massetti will be in attendance.

The EIC, which only recently was granted full federal status as a Leisure World charity, acknowledged early financial support from another charity in Leisure World—the Golden Age Foundation (GAF). The GAF not only provided the initial path by which donations to the EIC could be made but also contributed generously to recent EIC activities. Those included the printing of a community-wide guide for response to an emergency disaster called “Boots On Ground.” GAF also funded a practice to that guide by the associated clubs. GAF contributions also helped defray the cost of the recent Fall Festival Emergency Expo.

After receipt of several tax deductible donations, EIC was able to open a bank account as a prelude to accepting donations from the community at large to support its mission. That mission might not be well known yet. Principally, it is to provide information about disaster preparedness to Leisure World residents. Information here is kind of a catch all to include planning and coordination guides like the “Boots On Ground” plan, which coordinates the activities of clubs in response to a disaster in Leisure World. Information also includes sponsoring the Emergency Expo in October where a number of local vendors of survival supplies and groups active in the field showed their wares. There is more about these EIC initiatives at www.lwsb.com/on-your-own/. The aim is to help residents gain safety preparedness knowledge, increasing their awareness and sharing it with their neighbors. In the future, the information will include bringing in speakers such as from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), who now has a Disaster Preparedness for People with Disabilities program and from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) regarding preparations and care for pets. All of these activities are intended to build resilience in the event of a disaster.

The EIC is seeking greater participation from Leisure World residents in all Mutuals. There is no membership fee. Donations are needed to expand the possibilities of better educating residents to not just survive, but to thrive through an emergency or disaster. The EIC’s recently published “On Your Own” Emergency Preparedness Guide says it all in its title. So invest in your survival.

IRS approved charitable donation receipts are available. Contact EIC President Jackie Dunagan at jackie919@gmail.com or 562-431-7479.

Filipino Association of Leisure World

The Filipino Association of Leisure World (FALW) will celebrate its annual Simbang Gabi Mass today, Dec. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in Clubhouse 4. The mass will be officiated by Fr. Juan Caboboy, Spiritual Adviser of FALW. A short program and light dinner will be presented after the mass.

The Simbang Gabi is a nine day devotional series of masses practiced by the Roman Catholic and Aglipayan devotees in the Philippines honoring Blessed Virgin Mary in anticipation of the birth of Jesus Christ. It usually starts at dawn on Dec. 16 and ends at the eve of Dec. 24. It is considered the most celebrated holiday in the entire Philippine Archipelago.

Hospitality Room to open Christmas

Join Golden Age Foundation volunteers and neighbors for coffee, special treats and music in Clubhouse 6 from 9-11 a.m. on Christmas morning for holiday cheer.

For more information, call Carl Kennedy at 661-810-9410.

Community Emergency Response Team

On Dec. 8, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) celebrated a year of monthly informational meetings and the graduation of 28 new CERT-trained LW residents. This service club helps residents prepare for and cope with an emergency as outside aid may not be available. President Catherine O’Brien was applauded for her leadership and for making CERT meetings and classes entertaining and fun, as well as informative.

CERT meetings are open to all LW residents and are held on the last Friday of the month at 10 a.m. in Clubhouse 3, Room 9. Every month, there is a chance to win an emergency preparation prize. The next meeting will be on Jan. 26 with the theme “Family Emergency Communication.”

Sunshine Club ends the year with a party

The Sunshine Club had a end of year party on Dec. 15, to celebrate the noticeable progress of the club.

The party was held at Clubhouse 3, Room 2, with a sumptuous Korean buffet lunch catered by Water Mill Rice Cake in Buena Park, which is known for authentic traditional yet healthy Korean food.

With a brief summary of year from President Anna Derby, who went over the in-person meetings, summer picnic and two day trips to the Huntington Library in Pasadena and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

One significant club accomplishment this year was donating $2,000 to the Golden Age Foundation to help Meals On Wheels Long Beach.

The luncheon included teriyaki beef, stir-fried vegetables, japchae glass noodles, pan-fried fish filet, and lightly battered mixed tempura that came with shrimp, zucchini, and carrot. The meal also included brown rice and a special rice cake as the dessert.

After lunch was done, the SongBirdz came out to entertain the club. The SongBirdz lifted holiday spirits by singing songs along with members inlcuding “White Christmas,” “Silver Bell,” “Winter Wonderland” and other beautiful and joyful songs.

The members coordinated to decorate the place with red, green, and bright holiday colors, creating a jolly spirit throughout the whole room.

Those who attended members were happy to see each other and share a similar interest for the LW community.

The Sunshine Club sends a special thanks to Alice Labranche, for taking sign-ups for each event throughout the year, Sylvia Zavala for taking care of the club’s finances, and Loni Gardette for introducing each speaker with humor, to make everyone feel welcome.

Special thanks also goes to George Pinada, Chung Cha Lewis, Sophie Jin and Maria Wong for volunteering to serve the buffet lunch for guests.

Finally, the Sunshine Club wants to extend its thanks to all who have been coming consistently to meetings to learn and socialize with others in their community throughout the year.

The Sunshine Club began on Jan. 12, 2012, with a mission to “build bridges for a brighter Leisure World,” and to help neighbors to have better communication and get best out of living in Leisure World.

LW Democratic Club

by Mary Larson

LW contributor

Leisure World Democrats are will not meet or hold a voter education session in December. Members are encouraged to reach out to other Democrats and potential supporters in their neighborhood to share information about the importance of voting in the March Primary election.

Monthly club meetings will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 24, in a new location and time at Clubhouse 3, Room 2, at 1:30 p.m.

Dom Jones, the Democratic Party endorsed candidate for the California Assembly in the March 2024 Primary Election, has been invited to be the featured speaker. There will also be a presentation on Proposition 1.

Proposition 1 will be on all Leisure World voters’ March primary ballot. Among other things, it asks California voters whether or not they support the State issuing bonds to fund housing for unsheltered individuals and veterans with mental health and or substance use disorders.

In order to have time to socialize with one another before the meeting begins, members are invited to bring their own lunch and arrive as early as noon for this first club meeting of the new year. Coffee, water and individually wrapped snacks will be available. Access to the meeting will also be available by Zoom.

The club’s voter education sessions will also resume in the new year. The sessions are held on the third Wednesday of the month starting Jan. 17 in Clubhouse 3, Room 3, at 1 p.m. The first meeting will be on the subject of censoring reading material. Carol Daus, a 28-year resident of Huntington Beach and board member of the Friends of Huntington Beach Public Library, will be the resource person for this session.

The club will be contacting LW Democrats and declined- to-state party voters by mail in early February. The letter will cover information about candidates who will appear on the primary ballots. It will address the importance of voting on down ballot races, especially the race for the LW representative on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. There is no incumbent running in this race. The Democratic Party has endorsed candidate Frances Marquez.

•••

The Leisure World Democratic Club believes health care is a right, diversity is a strength, the economy should work for everyone, and that facts and truth matter. Everything appearing in these press releases and semi-monthly newsletters has been fact checked to the fullest extent possible.

All LW Democrats and supporters are invited to subscribe to the club’s electronic newsletter by emailing mlarson.telfords@gmail.com. It is very important to include complete contact information, including party registration in the request.

Seal Beach Animal Care Center

Grady, a thin little Terrier mix who is approximately 15 years old, came to the Seal Beach Animal Care Center (SBACC) as a stray but was abandoned in a parking lot at a local shopping center. He also has a heart condition that the cardiologist felt was most likely caused by malnutrition. Further testing as to the cause of his inability to gain weight showed that he had pancreatic insufficiency. A powder was added to his food that was full of the nutrients he was lacking, and he immediately gained weight. Over time, Grady’s heart condition has stabilized with the help of medication, supplements and powder. After an entire year at the shelter, he was adopted by a very kind and loving senior citizen. He had just lost his beloved dog. It was serendipity, and everyone thought they would have a happy ending. But sadly, it was not to be. His adopter got sick and had to go to the hospital. He could no longer care for Grady, who was brought back to the shelter for a second time. Another kindhearted gentleman spent time with Grady at the shelter and decided to take him home. Grady’s luck ran out a second time when his adopter passed away. So Grady is waiting patiently in an area reserved for senior dogs, looking for a third chance to find his forever home. People can go online and fill out an application for a meet and greet with Grady at www.SBACC.org, or call a 562-430-4993 to set up an appointment.

To see a puppy or dog, people can either call the office line or click on the “dogs and puppies” link under the “Adoptables” tab on the website and fill out and submit a short form visit request. Someone will call to get additional information. If there is a match, SBACC will schedule an appointment for the potential owner to meet one or more of the dogs. SBACC is happy to help walk-ins if it is not too busy with other appointments. Only fill out a long form dog application when instructed to do so. Understand that the appointment is to assess the animal/family match and may not end in an adoption.

To see a kitten or cat, email at contact@sbacc.org or click on the “cats and kittens” link under the “Adoptables” tab and fill out and submit a short form visit request. People will receive an email from shelteradmin@sbacc.org to schedule a visiting appointment to meet the cats or kittens. Be sure to check the spam folders for the shelter’s email. After a visiting appointment, people can submit an adoption application for the cat or kitten they are interested in adopting. People are also welcome to complete a long form cat application for a cat or kitten to be considered prior to visiting and will be contacted for review of the application. If the application is approved, the person will be scheduled for an appointment to select a cat or kitten and an adoption can be completed at that time.

—SBACC

LW America First Republican Club

by Brian Harmon

LW contributor

The Leisure World America First Republican Club supports legal immigration and secure borders, peace through strength, lower taxes, cutting government spending, a balanced budget, free enterprise capitalism, family values, parental control of education, public safety through well-funded law enforcement, and an “America first” foreign policy.

At the club’s December board meeting, board members were polled as to which issues were considered the most important. Not surprisingly, immigration and secure borders received the highest score.

In the GOP survey, family values came in second followed by an “American first” foreign policy, parental control of education, and cutting government spending.

The issue that came in last place was lower taxes, right below a balanced budget and “free enterprise capitalism.”

SBTV-3 Listings

SBTV-3 airs on TWC-Spectrum Channel 3, Frontier Fios Channel 37 and online streaming at sbtv3.org/schedule.

Have Roku? Go to http://roku.streamsource.tv/add/sbtv. The playback schedule is available at SBTV3.org.

Thursday, Dec. 21

4 pm Seal Beach Christmas Parade

5:30 pm Christmas Tree Lighting

6 pm Christmas Golf Cart Parade/

Menorah Lighting

6:30 pm LW Orchestra Christmas Carols

8 pm Christmas Stories and Entertainment by Revilla and Williams

8:30 pm Wonderelles Second Set

9:30 pm Sabor De Mi Amor/David

Potter Interview/Road Trip

10 pm Harmonica Christmas with

Rob Roy

10:30 pm On Q

11:30 pm Studio Cafe

Friday, Dec. 22

4 pm Christmas Stories and

Entertainment by Revilla

and Williams

4:30 pm Christmas Tree Lighting

5 pm Sabor De Mi Amor/Road Trip/ David Potter Interview

6:30 pm Seal Beach Christmas Parade

8 pm LW Christmas/Menorah Lighting

8:30 pm Studio Cafe

9 pm On Q

9:30 pm Wonderelles First Set

10:30 pm LW Orchestra

Saturday, Dec. 23

4 pm Wonderelles Second Set

5:30 pm Seal Beach Christmas Parade

7 pm LAUSD Meeting Replay

8 pm On Q

9 pm Sabor De Mi Amor/Road

Trip/ David Potter Interview

9:30 pm Harmonica Christmas with Rob Roy

10 pm Christmas Tree Lighting

10:30 pm Christmas Stories and

Entertainment by Revilla

and Williams

11 pm Menorah Lighting/Christmas

Golf Cart Parade

Sunday, Dec. 24

4 pm Seal Beach Planning

Commission REPLAY

6 pm Seal Beach Christmas Parade

7:30 pm Rob Roy Christmas Harmonica

8 pm Christmas Tree Lighting

8:30 pm LW Orchestra Christmas Carols

10 pm Wonderelles First Set

11 pm Christmas Stories and

Entertainment by Revilla

and Williams

11:30 pm Studio Cafe

Monday, Dec. 25

4 pm Wonderelles Second Set

5:30 pm Seal Beach Christmas Parade

7 pm Menorah Lighting/Sabor De

Mi Amor/Christmas Golf

Cart Parade

7:30 pm On Q

8:30 pm Harmonica Christmas with

Rob Roy

9 pm Christmas Stories and

Entertainment by Revilla

and Williams

9:30 pm Christmas Tree Lighting

10 pm Neil Diamond Tribute Band

11:30 pm Studio Cafe

Tuesday, Dec. 26

4 pm Sabor De Mi Amor/Road

Trip/David Potter Interview

4:30 pm LW Christmas/Christmas

Golf Cart Parade

5 pm Seal Beach Christmas Parade

6:30 pm Rob Roy Christmas

Harmonica

7 pm LW Orchestra Christmas Carols

8:30 pm Wonderelles First Set

9:30 pm Rob Roy Christmas

Harmonica

10 pm On Q

11 pm Christmas Stories and

Entertainment by Revilla

and Williams

11:30 pm Studio Cafe

Wednesday, Dec. 27

4 pm Seal Beach Christmas Parade

5:30 pm Rob Roy Christmas

Harmonica

6 pm On Q

7 pm Sabor De Mi AMor/Menorah

Lighting/David Potter

Interview

7:30 pm Christmas Tree Lighting

8 pm Road Trip

8:30 pm LW Christmas

9 pm Wonderelles First Set

10 pm Rob Roy Christmas

Harmonica

10:30 pm Christmas Stories and

Entertainment by Revilla

and Williams

11 pm Wonderelles Second Set

LW anniversary

Alfred and Frances Arrieta of Mutual 12 celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 2. Their son Frank Arrieta says the love and care they both still show for each other are the pride and happiness of their family.

Golden Age Foundation

Your required minimum distribution withdrawal can help your community

The Golden Age Foundation (GAF) is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization (Tax ID No. 23-7273105), that has worked to make a positive impact in the Leisure World community since 1973.

Over the years, through the support of volunteers, individuals and organizations, the GAF has organized and implemented many programs to benefit the community at no cost to residents.

The GAF is entirely staffed by LW resident volunteers.

One of the ways people can contribute to the GAF is through their required minimum distribution (RMD). Those who are 70 and a half years or over and have an individual retirement account (IRA), are required to take part of the income via a yearly RMD.

This withdrawal is taxed as ordinary income in the year of withdrawal. However, people can choose to donate the RMD to charity.

The GAF encourages those interested to confirm with their attorney and CPA to verify and help with the process.

Allocating part of the RMD to the GAF is a simple way to help support many Leisure World programs

Distributions can be sent to the Golden Age Foundation, P.O. Box 2369, Seal Beach, CA 90740. For more information on the GAF community services visit www.goldenagefdn.org or call 562-431-9589.

OBITUARIES

Louise Adele Seifert

1943-2023

Louise A. Seifert, of Mutual 4, died just one day short of her 80th birthday on Dec. 4, 2023, due to complications resulted from an aortic aneurysm rupture. She had been a resident of LW for 17 years. She loved the Bridge Club camaraderie, playing golf, shopping and following the stock market.

Louise was born on Long Island, New York. While attending SUNY Farmingdale she met and married her college sweetheart, Lucas Prewett. They moved from New York to Michigan for Lucas to accept an executive position at Ford Motor Company. While there, Louise earned her bachelor’s degree in administration from Wayne State University. They enjoyed a beautiful home and their country club membership. Eventually they moved to Florida where they divorced after 17 years of marriage. They remained good friends thereafter. Louise, as a single woman, was successful in business; first at U.S. Home in Florida and then later becoming a Compliance Officer for Rabobank, a Netherlands bank, in their Dallas headquarters. She enjoyed her work, made many friends and lived a good life.

After retirement she moved to California to be closer to family. She met a most wonderful man, Stan Johnson of Seal Beach, who became her travel companion, bridge partner and devoted beau for the last 10 years.

She is survived by her sister, Anne M. Seifert, Ph.D., brother-in-law Fred Hoyt and Stan’s loving extended family. She will be laid to rest with family in Homosassa, Florida.

•••

Robert James (Jim) Williams

1937-2023

Robert James (Jim) Williams passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2023, following a long hospital stay.

Jim was born on May 13, 1937, in Canton, Illinois, and moved to California in his early twenties. He established and operated a successful insurance firm for many years.

Following retirement, Jim moved to LW in 2000. Shortly thereafter, he became active in Mutual 2 governance, which at the time was embroiled in controversy because of disharmony among directors on the board.

Jim was a prolific writer, and by writing informative and insightful letters that were published in the weekly paper, he educated shareholders on Mutual issues.

Because of his efforts, Jim gained recognition and respect for his intellect. Following a special election in January 2003, he became a director in Mutual 2. In August 2003, he became president and served in that capacity for many years.

Jim’s intellect and guidance were evident in the tranquility and smooth operation that characterized Mutual 2 during his tenure. His leadership qualities were especially valued during the reconstruction of Building 29 during a tumultuous period.

Jim was in poor health in his latter years, necessitating a long stay in rehab where he spent his final days. Rest in peace, Jim. Services will be private.

•••

The obituaries deadline is Friday at 4 p.m., prior to the desired Thursday publication date. Obituaries that are received later than Friday will go in the following week’s issue.

Email obituary notices to laurieb@lwsb.com with photos attached as jpg files.

The first 250 words, plus one picture, are free to publish in the newspaper; each additional word is 25 cents.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Wa-Rite

The Wa-Rite Club meets on Fridays in Clubhouse 3, Room 1, from 9-10 a.m. Weigh-ins are from 8:15-8:45 and are optional for visitors. The annual membership fee is $10. Weekly dues are 10 cents.

All female residents looking to improve their health and lose at least 10 pounds are invited to join any of the club’s meetings, except Dec. 22, by arriving no later than 8:30 a.m. New visitors can visit up to three times for free before joining the club, except for the members-only meetings.

On Dec. 8, the club nominated Darlene Gardner a top loser of the week. Gardner started working on her New Year resolutions early and lost 3 pounds in one week. The club also held its annual funny money auction where members used the money earned during the autumn contest to buy new or gently used items. The club thanks everyone who contributed to the contest.

There is no meeting on Dec. 22. Wa-Rite will resume meetings on Dec. 29.

—Denise Stabile

Learn about plant-based diet and its benefits Jan. 5 in HCC

Registered dietitian Jacqueline Atwood and gerontologist Grace Atwood from Right at Home will discuss the benefits of a plant-based diet and ways to enjoy it on Friday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. in HCC Conference Room. This free workshop is open to all LW residents. No RSVP required.

Research suggests that plant-based diets are cost-effective, low-risk interventions that may lower body mass index, blood pressure, HbA1C, and cholesterol levels.

For more information, contact GRF Member Resources Liaison Robann Arshat at 562-431-6586, ext. 317

Combat aging with healthy diet

As people get older, they experience physical transformations and other changes the naked eye can’t see such as slower metabolism and a decrease in bone density and muscle mass. The following are some diet tips for older adults to combat age-related changes.

Prioritize protein. Studies show that older adults should consume 25-30 grams of protein with each meal, which could limit inactivity-mediated losses of muscle mass and function.

Overcome reduced production of vitamin D. Vitamin D is not naturally found in many foods, so people may need to supplement their diets to get a sufficient amount of it. Vitamin D helps with anti-inflammation, immune system support and muscle function.

Consume ample dietary fiber. Fiber plays an important role in the health of older adults and has been linked with heart health, healthy digestion, feeling full, preventing constipation, and maintaining a healthy weight.

Monitor intake of vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 is involved in a host of important functions in the body, including nerve function and the formation of red blood cells. Vitamin B12 is most easily found in animal products, which many older adults should largely avoid due to other health concerns. In such instances, people can discuss supplementation with their physicians as well as alternative food sources of B12, such as fortified cereals, salmon and other items.

—MetroCreativeConnection

Meals on Wheels Orange County

Meals on Wheels Orange County in partnership with the city of Seal Beach is hosting The Lunch Cafe at the North Seal Beach Center, 3333 St. Cloud Dr., Seal Beach, Monday-Friday, from 11 a.m.-noon. It is open to anyone 60 or older. Suggested contribution is $3. Guests under 60 can enjoy lunch for $5.

LW Minibus service is available for a pick up at 10:25 a.m. at the Amphitheater bus stop on St. Andrews Drive, with a drop off at the Community Center. The Minibus returns to the Amphitheater at 11:40 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Beef pot roast, mashed potatoes with mushroom gravy, carrots, dinner roll with Smart Balance, cheesecake or fresh fruit (diet).

Friday, Dec. 22

Egg drop soup with sugar-free crackers, Vietnamese chicken salad, whole wheat dinner roll with Smart Balance, and sliced peaches.

Monday, Dec. 25

No service, closed in observance of Christmas.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Mexican beef cocido, cubed beef with broth, vegetable mix, tortilla, salsa Victoria, and mandarin orange.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Ground turkey Bolognese, bow-tie pasta, Italian vegetable blend, whole wheat dinner roll with Smart Balance, Parmesan cheese (one pack), and tropical fruit mix.

LW BICYCLE GROUP

LW Bicycle Group B riders biked to the Christmas tree at the Seal Beach Pier. The group meets on Sundays (with breakfast) to El Dorado Park, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the North Gate at 9 a.m. Everyone must wear a bicycle helmet and safe shoes. For more information, call Mary Romero at 562-509-8475 or Lucy Czra at 818-209-5075.

_______________________________________________________

Holly, Jolly, Resources Galore party connects people with many vendors this holiday season

On Dec. 8, dozens of residents attended the Holly, Jolly, Resources Galore party in Veterans Plaza. The goal of this event was to connect people with various resources and the Collaboration Team that facilitates them. It was a full house with an array of vendors, holiday treats and live music by saxophone quartet Sax on the Beach.

This year, in addition to GRF, GAF, Council on Aging, Alzheimer’s OC and Adult Protective Services, the Collaboration Team has expanded by adding Pathways, Meals on Wheels Long Beach and the SoMang Society. The Collaboration Team was formed in June 2022 and specializes in a variety of social service resources for older adults, programs, education, support groups, workshops and more with the majority of these services free of charge to LW residents.

GRF Member Resources Liaison Robann Arshat is a LW point of contact for the following resources.

The Golden Age Foundation (GAF ) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that supports, assists and sponsors many of the Collaboration Team’s programs and events.

Council on Aging offers social services and the ReConnect Program to LW residents.

Alzheimer’s OC offers dementia help and community education, plus support groups and workshops sponsored by the recently awarded million-dollar grant. Alzheimer’s OC has also partnered with the Korean-based SoMang Society to offer memory screening, education, and the Memory Support Team services.

Adult Protective Services helps connect those who are being abused, in distress or neglected with needed resources and help.

Pathways offers social workers that can help with a variety of social services, filling out paperwork, Grief Support and the Friendly Visitor Program.

Meal on Wheels LB is an affordable meal delivery program for homebound residents in need of prepared food.

For more information on ways to connect with the Collaboration Team, contact GRF Member Resources Liaison Robann Arshat at 562-431-6586, ext. 317.

FITNESS FUSION

Fitness Fusion Club meets on Tuesdays in Clubhouse 6 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Thursdays and Saturdays at Veterans Plaza from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The club invites everyone to try out their classes.

LW YOGA CLUB

Leisure World Yoga Club meets on Wednesdays in Clubhouse 6, Section C, from 9-10 a.m. and 10:15-11:15 a.m. and on Tuesdays in Veterans Plaza, from 10:15-11:15 a.m. The benefits of yoga are staying limber and mentally centered while developing friendships. Members recently enjoyed a two-mile walk through the Bolsa Chica Wetlands under Connie Adkins’ encouragement and leadership.

Meals on Wheels Long Beach

Meals on Wheels of Long Beach, Inc., delivers freshly cooked meals for $10.50 per day Monday-Friday, between 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Deliveries include an 8-ounce carton of 1 percent milk.

Contact Client Manager Caron Adler at 562-439-5000, ext. 1, or visit www.mowlb.org to complete the application or cancel a meal for the following day, before 9 a.m. the prior business day.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Beef curry, rice pilaf, oriental vegetables, seasoned corn, banana, ham, turkey and cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato and pickle, and marinated beet and onion salad.

Friday, Dec. 22

Baked ham with honey glaze sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, green bean almandine, apple pie, kale chicken salad, shredded brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, balsamic dressing and crackers.

Monday, Dec. 25

No service, closed in observance of Christmas.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Chicken breast Marsala with white wine and mushroom sauce, brown rice, green bean almandine, carrots, apple, egg salad sandwich with spinach and tomato, and homemade macaroni salad.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Beef goulash, whole grain dinner roll, zucchini medley, tangerine, roast beef and cheese sandwich with lettuce, tomato and pickle, and homemade macaroni salad.

Joyful Line Dance

Joyful Line Dance Club will continue to meet without holiday breaks on Thursdays in Clubhouse 2 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with a special class for newbies from 10-10:30. All attendees are asked to sign in with their name, Mutual and unit number before the class. Everyone is welcome to join with the minimal membership fee. Exercise or dancing shoes are recommended.

For more information, call Anna Derby at 562-301-5339.

Optum HCC Events, Jan. 12-31

All events will take place in Optum HCC Large Conference Room.

Fall Recovery and Balance Health Seminar

Christel Mitrovich from Reneu Health will talk about balance and fall prevention. RSVP by calling 562-493-9581 or just come by.

When: Friday, Jan. 12

Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

SCAN Medicare 101

Diane Scott from SCAN will provide the latest updates on Medicare and share money saving tips. No RSVP required.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Time: 10-11 a.m.

United Healthcare Formal Sales Meeting

Sherry Vandervoort will share updates and speak about Medicare benefits. RSVP by calling 949-702-9488 or just come by.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 16

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Music and Movement With Alignment Health

Join Alignment Health for a music and movement session to improve balance and prevent falls. RSVP by calling 562-493-6581 or just come by.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Paint and Sip with Carla Ibarra

Join Carla Ibarra to paint and relax. Supplies will be provided. RSVP by calling 833-442-2772.

When: Thursday, Jan. 18

Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Brightstar Care Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Learn more about Parkinson’s disease and the support group. RSVP by calling Becky Kohl at 714-861-4101.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Time: 2-3 p.m.

Medicare Benefits with Alignment Health

Join Pilar Looney as she talks about Medicare and Alignment health benefits. RSVP by calling 562-493-9581 or just come by.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 24

Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Physical Therapy and Fall Prevention

Physical therapist Dorothy Ulit will speak on the importance of physical therapy in fall prevention and balance. Physical therapists often focus on treatments that reduce the need for surgery. They use a combination of exercise and various equipment to restore the body function or to relieve pain. RSVP by calling 562-493-9581 or just come by.

When: Thursday, Jan. 25

Time: 1-2 p.m.

Medicare Benefits With Ibarra Insurance Agency

Carla Ibarra with Ibarra Insurance Agency will speak about Medicare benefits and money saving tips. RSVP by calling 1-833-442-2772 or just come by.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Time: 11 a.m.-noon

SCAN and Medicare

A representative from SCAN will talk about Medicare and benefits and latest updates. No RSVP required.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Time: 2-3 p.m.

Music and Movement With Alignment Health

Join Alignment Health for a fun music and movement session to improve balance and prevent falls. Movement improves mood, boosts energy, and promotes better sleep. RSVP by calling 562-493-6581 or just come by.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 31

Time: 10:30-noon

RELIGION

Holy Family Catholic Church

Holy Family Catholic Church celebrated the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Patroness of the Americas, on Dec. 12. The Mass was well attended and accompanied by folkloric music. After Mass, the church had a joyful reception where Father Joseph Nguyen dressed as a mariachi.

Holy Family Catholic Church will hold the Fourth Sunday of Advent Mass on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 4 p.m.

Vigil Mass is on Sunday, Dec. 24, at 8 a.m. 10 a.m. and noon.

The church will hold Christmas Eve Mass and concert on Sunday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. Christmas day Mass will be held on Monday, Dec. 25, at 9 a.m.

Redeemer Lutheran and St. Theodore’s

Sunday, Dec. 24, the congregations of Redeemer Lutheran Church and St. Theodore of Canterbury Episcopal Church will celebrate the fourth Sunday of Advent at its Christmas Eve Service.

The holy Communion worship service gathers at 10:30 a.m. at 13564 St. Andrews Drive. All are welcome.

The churches will continue the series focusing on the earliest days of Jesus, beginning with his miraculous conception and following the biblical witness of his infancy and childhood until he was 12 years old.

The sermon message will be “The Handiwork of God,” delivered by the Rev. Murray D. Finck, bishop emeritus of the Pacifica Synod. This service will include some popular Christmas carols.

As Christmas approaches, the fourth candle is lit on the Advent Wreath, the candle of love. Believers are reminded at this time of the love of the father to send his son to redeem the world. Believers can also think about the love shared in the gifts they receive or give, the food that is shared, the songs sung, and in past celebrations with those who are no longer around. It is a time for reflection on the love shown throughout our own lives. May the love of the season continue during this coming year.

Redeemer Lutheran will continue to collect food donations of canned and boxed foods for the hungry.

Community Church

This Christmas Eve, Community Church will celebrate with a beautiful service of lessons and carols featuring the story of the birth of Jesus presented as a living nativity and many beautiful Christmas hymns lead by the Community Church music team.

Those at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Plaza have already heard three members of the music team who are also part of the The Jolly Holidays group. The group has also been featured singers for Macy’s as a part of the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Christmas Eve is often the first time folks who are new to Leisure World come to church and, whether in person or on Facebook, all are welcome to join Community Church in any of its weekly services on Sundays at 9:50 a.m. The worship service is followed by a time fellowship and light refreshment. Come early for a cup of coffee in the narthex. The church is located inside Leisure World at 14000 Church Place.

People can join the service live on Facebook @CommunityChurchLeisureWorld and on Zoom. Contact the church office for the Zoom link.

Those who are in need without another way to address it may call the church office to leave a message at 562-431-2503.

LW Baptist

Christmas is about Jesus. He is worthy of worship, and LW Baptist’s Christmas Eve worship service seeks to give him glory on Sunday at 10 a.m. in Clubhouse 4. His coming into the world fulfills all the Bible’s promises, “so that at Jesus’ name every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

When they saw the star the magi and their caravan, rejoiced exceedingly with great joy. When they arrived and saw the child with his mother Mary, they fell to the ground and worshiped him. He was rich, but became poor, so that people, through his poverty, might become rich. Thanks be to God for his inexpressible gift, his son, the savior of the world.

For more information, call 562 430-8598.

_______________________________________________________

In this season, as Christians celebrate the birth of the savior, the pastors at First Christian Church extend an invitation to those seeking to honor the birth of the babe born in a manger. Throughout December, Christmas songs are sung with enthusiasm and joyfulness.

Pastor’s Message

Christmas is a great time for the giving of gifts, family gatherings, and fellowship around the table. But remember why Christmas is celebrated: to remember the birth of the savior who became flesh and dwelt among people.

The gospels of Matthew, Luke and John have incredible details of the miracle of Jesus’ birth that fulfills the prophesies from the Old Testament. In Isaiah 7:14 the prophet wrote, “Therefore the Lord himself will give a sign: ‘Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.’” Immanuel literally means “God with us.” The fulfillment of that prophecy is in Luke 1:26-27, “Now in the sixth month, the angel Gabriel was sent by God to a city named Nazareth, to a virgin betrothed to a man whose name was Joseph of the house of David. The virgin’s name was Mary.”

An angel appears to Joseph in Matthew 1, saying, “She, his wife, Mary, would bear a son; and you shall call his name Jesus for he will save his people from their sins.”

John 1:14 is a condensed version of the story, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.”

The story continues after Jesus’ birth when the wise men sought him and brought gifts. And for 2,000 years people have continued to seek Jesus and acknowledge him as their savior.

Weekend Services

Sunday services, from 9:30-10:45 a.m., are traditional with hymnal music led by Janet Ray with Pat Kogak at the piano. This week the choir will sing special music.

Saturday services, from 9:30- 10:45 a.m., include contemporary songs of worship, led by Gregory Black with guitar and vocal accompaniment.

Midweek Studies

The women’s Bible study group led by Mellie Herrera will be on hiatus until Jan. 8.

Pastor Whitlatch leads the Tuesday Bible study from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Pastor Bruce Humes leads the Thursday Bible study from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Humes also leads the prayer Bible study on Fridays from 6-7 p.m.

All are welcome to join any of the Bible studies.

Scripture of the Week

“Finally, brethren, rejoice, be made complete, be comforted, be like-minded, live in peace; and the God of love and peace will be with you,” 2 Corinthians 13:11.

Contact

First Christian Church is located on Northwood Road behind Carport 125. For more information, call 562-431-8810.

SB Cornerstone Church Concert

Seal Beach Cornerstone Church will hold a Christmas concert with the Cornerstone Choir featuring special guest the Diletta Trio on Sunday, Dec. 24, at 9:30 a.m.

Seal Beach Cornerstone Church Sunday services are held in Clubhouse 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Buddha Circle

Buddha Circle will meet on Saturday, Jan. 6, in Clubhouse 3, Room 1, from 9:30-11 a.m. with Venerable Kusala. Ven. Kusala is well known in the Buddhist community and presents Buddhism in simple ways.

For more information, call 714-468-6887.

Congregation Sholom

Congregation Sholom will hold services on Friday, Dec. 22, with Rabbi Eric Dangott at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Rabbi Mike Mymon will lead the hybrid service on Saturday, Dec. 23, in Clubhouse 3, Room 9, and via Zoom with Rabbi Mike Mymon at 10 a.m. Saturday’s Torah reading will be Vayigash from the book of Genesis. Vayigash (He Approached) opens as Judah pleads with Joseph not to keep Benjamin as a prisoner. Joseph reveals his true identity to his brothers, crying and kissing them. The brothers bring Jacob from Canaan to Egypt and Jacob and his children settle in Goshen. The portion ends as Joseph buys most of Egypt’s land in exchange for food. To receive a Zoom invitation for the services, contact Jeff Sacks at 714-642-0122.

Congregation Sholom has been serving Leisure World since 1962. It offers a traditional Jewish service in person and online.

Those who want to become a member of Congregation Sholom can call Howard Brass at 714-396-0121 for a membership packet.

Assembly of God

The Christian world focuses on Jesus’s birth, the first time he came to this world, at Christmas. That event changed the status of mankind’s relationship with God forever. Just as exciting, and equally important, is Jesus’s second coming. That is when the final chapter of this world’s history will be written, and the words given to the ancient prophets will come to pass. Though this might not be considered a classic Christmas message, it is the truth for the ages that Christians stake their belief upon—Jesus’s coming and his return.

Pastor Chuck Franco will bring the message “The Gift of Waiting” on Christmas Eve morning.

The Wednesday Bible study will not meet on Dec. 27, but will resume with “The Rock, The Road and the Rabbi” on Jan. 3.

Assembly of God meets Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in Clubhouse 3, Room 2. The Wednesday Bible study is at 10 a.m. in Clubhouse 3, Room 2.

More information can be found at www.lwassemblyofgod.com, or Facebook at the Leisure World Assembly of God Church page.

Contact the church at 562-357-4360, or pastorchuck@lwassemblyofgod.com.

LWer is awarded Bishop’s award

Elizabeth Huebner from Mutual 8 received one of the highest awards given each year at the United Methodist Annual Conference.

The Bishop’s Award is to honor distinguished clergy and laypersons who have devoted their lives to extraordinary service to the United Methodist Church of Southern California. Huebner was awarded this honor by Bishop Dottie Escobedo-Frank and Bishop Grant Hagiya, who presented it to her at a ceremony held at the Marriott hotel during its annual conference.

Huebner was raised in a Methodist parsonage where her dad was a pastor. She began helping him by playing the piano and organ at an early age. She became very involved with the Methodist Youth Fellowship in high school and was appointed president of the Latin American Youth Conference of Southern California and Arizona, representing the youth at national conferences at DePauw University, Denver State University and in Washington D.C. and New York. For many years she served as a board member of the United Methodist Federal Credit Union as well as serving on the conference board of pensions and other committees.

Huebner recently retired as treasurer and administrative assistant of her church. In 2011, she helped create the Museum of Social Justice, located at her church. She is presently a board member and treasurer of the museum. She conducts tours of the history of how the Methodist Church started in downtown Los Angeles in 1899 and trains docents from California State University Los Angeles, University of Northridge, and University of California Los Angeles, who volunteer in the museum. She attends church and is still very active.

Seal Beach Union Evangelical Church

Seal Beach Union Evangelical Church (SBUEC), led by Pastor Myung Hoon Joo, is a church established for Koreans living in Leisure World.

SBUEC holds a Korean senior health class every Thursday at 1 p.m. The class is beneficial to mental and physical health, and is a fun time. It is led by Pastor Myung Hoon.

December is a time filled with grace and joy for SBUEC, with a Christmas Eve Sunday service on Dec. 24.

SBUEC will also hold a blessing service on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, where traditional food will be served, followed by a fun Yut game.

The church meets Sundays at 1 p.m. in Clubhouse 3, Room 2. Members also meet every Thursday at 1 p.m. in Clubhouse 3, Room 4, for the Korean senior health class.

All Koreans are welcome to attend Sunday services or the weekly health class.

For more information, call 714-520-1877 or email drchoo2014@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Assembly

“For unto us a child is born. Unto us a son is given; And the government will be upon his shoulder. And his name will be called wonderful, counselor, mighty God, everlasting father, Prince of Peace,” Isaiah 9:6.

Nothing truly inspires the members at Faith Christian Assembly like the word of God. All LWers are invited to join the church at its Christmas Eve service on Sunday, Dec. 24, at 10:30 a.m. People are encouraged to take time to celebrate the true meaning of the season and be strengthened by receiving God’s word.

During the service, there will be Christmas hymns and an inspirational message from Pastor Sheri Leming. Newcomers can expect a warm and welcoming crowd with a sweet atmosphere. Note that there is no evening service on Dec. 24.

The church is located at 13820 Seal Beach Blvd., Seal Beach. Regular service times are Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Bible study is on Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

To receive a copy of the free monthly newsletter or more information on the church, contact the office during business hours Tuesday-Friday by calling at 562-598-9010 or emailing contact@fcachurch.net.

People can also visit the website at www.FCAchurch.net to learn more.

LW Korean Community Church

The Leisure World Korean Community Church (LWKCC) Choir will perform on Monday, Dec. 25, for a special Christmas celebration service. The choir and LW Orchestra will perform “In Handel’s Oratorio Messiah,” during the Christmas service. Pastor Kwang Jin Kim and tenor soloist Pastor Oh Wiyong will also sing “O Holy Night” during the event.

LWKCC is a nesting church of Community Church in Leisure World. Sunday services are held at 11:50 a.m. in the sanctuary at 14000 Church Place.

Early morning prayer meetings are held Tuesday-Saturday at 6 a.m. Breakfast is served in the fellowship room after each Saturday morning prayer meeting.

CLASSIFIEDS

BATHTUB & SHOWER REFINISHING

We refinish your SHOWER/TUB to look brand new. Convert to WALK-IN SHOWER and/or raise seat. Nu Kote 562-833-3911

Serving LW since 1999. SB Business License 699080. Exp 1/03/2024

GARDENING & LANDSCAPING

FRANK’S GARDENING SERVICE

Complete maintenance and landscape. Serving Leisure-World since/1978. Planting/Clean-Ups/Fertilization/New-Lawns/etc. Offering my services to every Mutual. Honest-and-Reliable. State Contractor’s License 779462. Call/562-863-7739,

562-743-3832 or 714-527-1172. Exp 2/14/2024

HANDYMAN SERVICES

JR HOME REPAIRS. Quality work. Perfectionist, honest & reliable. Call JR 562-519-2764. SB Business License JRH0001. Exp 7/24/2024

PAINTING

Painting/FREE Estimates. 1-room or entire-house and refinish kitchen cabinets. (714)-826-8636. Call Jerry. CA State License 675336. Exp 1/31/2024

CORY GEE PAINTING. State Contractor License 1049257 (Bonded and Insured). Interior and Exterior, Cabinets/Drywall/Texturing/Acoustic-Ceilings, Senior-Discounts. (714)-308-9931. Exp 1/10/2024

Call/562-596-0559, LW DECOR INC.

Premium-Paints. Interiors/Cabinets/Ceilings/Exterior-Windows/Frames. Our Own Painting-Crew. 40+/Years in LW. Business License 723262. Exp 1/10/2024

Bel-Rich PAINTING. Small-Jobs, Bathrooms, Walls, Gates & More! Call Bret 714-220-9702. Business License 705131.

SKYLIGHT SERVICES

SKYLIGHTS CLEAN AND REPAIR Licensed and insured Dan (562) 841-3787 SB Business License BRA0002. Exp 12/27

Window Washing

WANT CLEAN WINDOWS?

I clean Inside/Outside OR Clean Outside only and SAVE $$$. LW-Resident/Rich Livitski. (562)-600-0014. SB Business License LIV0004. Exp 1/10/2024

Leisure World Helping Leisure World

Does your walker need new tennis balls? Delivery and installation provided. Please provide your name and phone number. Free of charge. Contact Diane Hart 714-955-2885.

“ROLLIN THUNDER” GOLF CART CLUB

Offering FREE advice on buying/selling of your golf cart. Also batteries and Safety Flags. 562-431-6859

HOME CARE PERSONAL ASSISTANT

EXPERIENCED Caregiver available to assist with/Daily-Care/Doctor-Appointments/Errands/Available_24/7. 949-899-7770.SB Business License HEL0006.

CHRISTIAN HOME CARE

Experienced, knowledgeable caregivers. Honest/Assertive/Fluent-English. Hourly/Full-Time, doctor-appointments, errands. Bernadine/562-310-0280. Bonded/Insured. SB Business License BCS0002. Exp 1/31/2024

MOST AFFORDABLE RATES with optimum service, 30-years+ Leisure-World Experience. Licensed/Reliable/Honest-Caregivers. 24-hours/Part-Time/Doctor-Appointments. References-available/Fluent-English. Ann/714-624-1911 and Heide/562-277-3650. SB Business License HYC0001. Exp 11/06/2024

EXPERIENCED CAREGIVER

Over 25+/years in Leisure-World with/Excellent References. Hourly or Live-in. Please Call Pampet/562-371-4895. SB License PAN0003. Exp 1/03/2024

Elderly care. Live-in, Live-out. 30+/years experience. Cooking/Cleaning/Medications/Doctors/Companions. Experience with Dementia. Gloria 949-371-7425. SB Business License RAZ0002. Exp 1/24/2024

MARIA’S EXPERIENCED CAREGIVERS. Run errands, Doctor appointments, cleaning, part-time, full-time, live-in. (562)-230-4648. SB Business License CAM0006. Exp 1/10/2024

Anthony Caregiver. Light-Cleaning/Doctor-Appointments/Errands/Cooking/Laundry. Anthony Camacho Available-Evening-and-Nights-ONLY. 714-605-6869. SB Business License 14206319. Exp 1/03/2024

BEAUTY SERVICES

Tammy Nguyen Phenix Salon. Service in private suite. One-customer, one-hairstylist. Sanitized & professional. Haircut for men-and-women. Shampoo/Set/Color/Highlights/Perms, Nails/Toenails. In-house service available. 13944 Seal Beach Boulevard, #116. Tammy Nguyen (714)-425-4198. Exp 3/13/2024

Experienced hair-&-nails/Technicians at DAL JE’s Salon. 562-626-8122-OR-562-431-4603. We-cannot-wait-to-serve-you, only 5-minutes/away from Leisure-World! SB Business License 14203016. Exp 1/03/24

HOUSE CLEANING

EXPERIENCED Housekeeper providing Weekly-and-Monthly/cleaning. Call/949-899-7770. SB Business License HEL0006

GRACIAN’S HOUSECLEANING & WINDOWS. (Windows 10% off FIRST cleaning). General-housecleaning. Excellent referrals in Leisure-World. (562)-307-3861. 25/years-experience. SB Business License GRA0006. Exp 1/03/2024

GENERAL HOUSEKEEPING, 30+ years experience. Bi-weekly or monthly. Gloria 949-371-7425. SB Business License RAZ002. Exp 1/24/2024

Maria House-Cleaning. We’ll make your house look NICE-as-Possible! 15+/years experience. We can work with/your schedule. Bi-weekly/Monthly. Deep-Cleaning. Call/Text/714-496-2885. Business License HER0008. Exp 1/24/2024

MAGALY’S CLEANING SERVICE. We make your home sparkle! 7-days/call anytime! Complete-cleaning. 562-505-1613

———————————————————————-

COMPUTERS

FRUSTRATED (562)755-6199

——————————————

All things computer related. LW-Resident. SB Business License FUH0001 Exp 1/24/2024

TV SERVICES

JOHN’S TV & COMPUTER SERVICES (562)-733-9193

AUTOS WANTED

ANY KIND OF CAR

Cars/Motorcycle/Truck, running-or-not. We are local, call anytime! We pay cash and remove promptly! We do DMV and Release-of-Liability for you! Bonded/Licensed, since 1985! Call us 562-684-0901, we can come out and give you a quote. CA Business License 046854. Exp 3/13/2024

ELECTRIC CARTS/SCOOTERS/MOBILE CHAIRS FOR SALE

Golf Cars SELL, BUY, TRADE and REPAIRS. Call 714-292-9124. Exp 1/17/2024

CityBug Mobility Scooter. Red, used, NEW-battery. $300. Please call 562-279-6281. Runs Perfectly!

3-Wheel/400-lb-capacity/PRIDE-10/Mobility-Scooter. Used/Like-New. Includes/Cover/Rear-Basket/Cup-Holder/Charger. Also available Car-Hitch. Call Cliff 562-412-4340.

Golf Cart Tires in Leisure-World with “SPECIALTY TIRES”. All-Standard-Sizes and MORE! 1-800-847-9593. SB Business License SPE0007. Exp 1/17/2024

autos/boats/RV’s trailers FOR SALE

Installed at your residence. Call Frank/562-743-3832. Contractor’s License 779462. Exp 2/14/2024

MOVING, HAULING & STORAGE SERVICES

J&D HAUL-AWAY AND CLEAN-UP SERVICE

———————————————————————

Your-Friendly-MOVERS. We-offer-Hauling-Service-too. ANY size job! Call (310)-387-2618. Business License RO263644. Exp 1/03/2024

MISCELLANEOUS FOR SALE

———————————————————————

———————————————————————

———————————————————————

———————————————————————

Looking for carport AND storage unit to rent in Mutual 12. Call/562-716-1547. Exp 1/03/2024

free itemS

Fluance 150 Watt Subwoofer and Bissell wet-dry vacuum cleaner. Call 714-585-0464