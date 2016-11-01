Calling all Family Radio Service Users in Leisure World

The Amateur Radio Service Club provides an opportunity for a Family Radio Service (FRS) practice drill every Wednesday morning. Anyone who has an FRS radio is invited to participate. Please use the following guideline.

Call-in time begins at 9:30am until 9:45am.

Use Channel 13/0.

Be sure to wait until the radio is clear and call in stating your first name, last name initial, and mutual: example John S. Mutual 13 checking in. Remember to press the side button to speak and release when finished.

If you are not sure how to call in and would like additional instruction on use of the FRS radio you may contact Leisure World Amateur Radio Service Radio Club President Rich Erickson, rjerxn@yahoo.com or call 562 431-6586 Ext. 409 to leave a message.

~An announcement from the Mutual Emergency Preparedness Council~