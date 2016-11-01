Orange County Fire Authority Safety

August 2023

The topics for AUGUST 2023 focus on drowning prevention and outdoor activities. For additional information on these topics and to find the safety flyers in additional languages please visit https://ocfa.org/safetyflyers.

Below you will find additional flyers and topics from our Ready, Set, Go! Program (RSG!) to help you prepare your home and protect your family in the event of a wildfire. This month’s RSG! topics focus on Vegetation Management, Dead and Dying Plants, and Preparing for a Wildfire. For additional information on our Ready, Set, Go! Program please visit https://ocfa.org/rsg. Please post, share, and disseminate the information in order to educate our communities so we can all stay safe this year.

We are excited to include our Water Safety Escape Room again this month! It is a fun, educational, and interactive game for kids and adults that will test your knowledge of water safety as you collect clues to solve a puzzle. Please use this link https://ocfa.org/KidsCorner to access the Water Safety Escape Room on our Kids Corner page.

And finally, please use the links below to learn How to Stay Safe in a Rip Current and How to Properly Fit a Life Jacket:

Flyers

For more information or questions contact: Elizabeth Denney, ElizabethDenney@ocfa.org